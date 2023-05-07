Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 3 fantastic natural supplements to aid you in handling summertime laziness

    First Published May 7, 2023, 9:02 PM IST

    Using a proper and apt combination of natural supplements and herbs can aid you daily in being more lively, actively energized, and ready to tackle the heat-inducing summer months. (Anushri Bokade)

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images, Youtube Video Still

    Without relying on caffeine or other stimulants, the naturally existing vitamins and herbs might be a great option to boost energy levels and tackle your summertime laziness. It is a legit fact, for all working people and those who work remotely from different corners of the country. Tiredness does happen to people quite often in such situations.

    It has got demonstrated that certain natural supplements, including B vitamins, iron, and magnesium, boost energy and reduce fatigue. Here are three amazing and natural ingredients to help you.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Rhodiola Rosea: 

    This valuable herb has a history of its usage in traditional medicine. It can help in reducing fatigue and increasing your energy. It is known for reducing stress level hormones in the body which can help immensely to improve energy levels.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Ginseng:

    Ginseng is well-known for improving energy levels and reducing tiredness. It also improves cognitive function and concentration levels. It also leads to enhanced mental clarity. Ginseng, the herb, works as a stress hormone reducer in the body and boosts energy production.

    article_image4

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Ashwagandha:

    This Ayurvedic medicine gets mentioned frequently for centuries because of its healing properties. Ashwagandha consumption in your daily regimen is proven to have the capacity to lower stress, boost energy, and enhance mental clarity. This herb also reduces the body's stress hormones and increases your daily dose of energy.

