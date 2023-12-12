Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart health to Digestive properties: 7 benefits of consuming raw onions

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Heart health to digestive properties, raw onions offer a myriad of benefits. Packed with antioxidants and nutrients like quercetin, they support cardiovascular well-being, reduce inflammation, and may even aid in cancer prevention. With immune-boosting vitamin C and fiber for digestion, raw onions are a versatile addition to a health-conscious diet

    Rich in Nutrients- Raw onions are a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin B6, folate, potassium, and manganese. These nutrients play crucial roles in supporting overall health and well-being

    Antioxidant Properties- Onions contain antioxidants, such as quercetin and sulfur compounds, which help neutralize free radicals in the body. Antioxidants play a role in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases

    Heart Health- Raw onions may contribute to heart health by promoting lower blood pressure and reducing levels of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). The sulfur compounds in onions may have a positive impact on cardiovascular health

    Anti-Inflammatory Effects- Quercetin, present in onions, has anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of raw onions may help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially benefiting individuals with inflammatory conditions

    Cancer Prevention- Some studies suggest that the compounds found in onions, particularly quercetin and organosulfur compounds, may have anti-cancer properties. They may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of certain types of cancer

    Digestive Health- Raw onions contain dietary fiber, which is essential for a healthy digestive system. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome

