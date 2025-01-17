Harpy Eagle to Macaw: 7 exotic birds in the world and where best to find them [PHOTOS]

Birds come in all colors, sizes, and behaviors, but some are extraordinary due to their rarity, beauty, and uniqueness. Here are seven of the most exotic birds in the world and the best places to see them in their natural habitats

Birds are nature’s most enchanting creations, with some species standing out for their breathtaking beauty, rarity, and fascinating behaviors. From the dense rainforests of South America to the serene islands of New Zealand, here are seven of the world’s most exotic birds and where to witness their splendor in their natural habitats

Harpy Eagle

The harpy eagle is a massive bird of prey with striking black and white feathers, known for its powerful build and impressive talons. Best found in the rainforests of Central and South America, particularly in countries like Panama, Brazil, and Colombia

Quetzal

Known for its vibrant green feathers and long tail feathers, the quetzal symbolizes freedom. These rare birds are most often spotted in the cloud forests of Guatemala, Honduras, and southern Mexico, particularly in protected reserves

Kakapo

The Kakapo is a flightless, nocturnal parrot with mossy green feathers, unique to New Zealand. It’s critically endangered and resides on predator-free islands like Whenua Hou, where conservation efforts are underway to protect it

Macaw

Macaws are large, colorful parrots with blue, red, and yellow feathers. They are commonly found in the rainforests of South America, especially in the Amazon Basin across countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Bolivia

Andean Condor

The Andean condor, with its 10-foot wingspan, is one of the world’s largest flying birds. It is typically seen soaring in the Andean mountains across Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, nesting on rocky cliffs at high altitudes

Spix's Macaw

Famous for its rare blue feathers, Spix's macaw, also known as the "little blue macaw," was once thought extinct in the wild. It is now being reintroduced into Brazil’s northeastern region, primarily in protected areas near the Rio São Francisco

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

This large, striking bird has a crown of blue feathers on its head and is a peaceful, ground-dwelling species. Native to New Guinea, it thrives in lowland forests and can be found in the rainforests of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia

