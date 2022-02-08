Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this

On Propose Day, here are some suggestions for romantic places in India where you can propose your sweetheart



Propose day comes a few days before Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day. Over the years, people started celebrating this day of romance and love worldwide. Although Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, celebrations start a week before the day of love. The second day of the week-long celebration on February 8 is Propose Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Propose Day.



Expressing your emotions and love to someone is not as easy as seen in films and books, but it’s also essential to speak your heart out and tell how you feel about them. Propose day is the perfect time to show your love to your partner. We are suggesting to you some unique places in India to propose her.



Goa: Beach, sea and sun; Goa never fails in instigating romance and creating a romantic aura for the couples in love. The place has passionate nightlife romantic yacht cruise where you can do a romantic proposal.



Air Balloon in Ranthambore: This will be so perfect and romantic to be with your lover in a hot air balloon and watch lush green wilderness of Ranthambore below.



Dal Lake: A romantic ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar with a beautiful background and stunning snow-capped mountains. Even many Indian films have taken the initiative of pursuing love interests in this incredible place.

Valley of Flowers: Located in Uttarakhand, the place has a vibrant landscape covered in over 600 species of exotic blooms of orchids, rhododendrons, daisies and more. Trek up to this valley while reminiscing about your journey as partners. Also Read: HAPPY ROSE DAY 2022: 6 DIFFERENT COLOURED ROSES AND THEIR SIGNIFICANCE

Taj Mahal: The most beautiful symbol of love ever existed is Taj Mahal. The beauty of the Taj makes everyone mesmerized with its purity and magnificence.



Camping in Jaisalmer: Starry nights at the camp in Jaisalmer with your lover can create a magical aura. The beautiful setting of the stars in the vast dessert makes a romantic moment that can be in your memories forever.

