  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On Propose Day, here are some suggestions for romantic places in India where you can propose your sweetheart
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Propose day comes a few days before Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day. Over the years, people started celebrating this day of romance and love worldwide. Although Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, celebrations start a week before the day of love. The second day of the week-long celebration on February 8 is Propose Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Propose Day.
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Expressing your emotions and love to someone is not as easy as seen in films and books, but it’s also essential to speak your heart out and tell how you feel about them. Propose day is the perfect time to show your love to your partner. We are suggesting to you some unique places in India to propose her.
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Goa: Beach, sea and sun; Goa never fails in instigating romance and creating a romantic aura for the couples in love. The place has passionate nightlife romantic yacht cruise where you can do a romantic proposal.
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Air Balloon in Ranthambore: This will be so perfect and romantic to be with your lover in a hot air balloon and watch lush green wilderness of Ranthambore below. 
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Dal Lake: A romantic ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar with a beautiful background and stunning snow-capped mountains. Even many Indian films have taken the initiative of pursuing love interests in this incredible place. 

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Valley of Flowers: Located in Uttarakhand, the place has a vibrant landscape covered in over 600 species of exotic blooms of orchids, rhododendrons, daisies and more. Trek up to this valley while reminiscing about your journey as partners. Also Read: HAPPY ROSE DAY 2022: 6 DIFFERENT COLOURED ROSES AND THEIR SIGNIFICANCE

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Taj Mahal: The most beautiful symbol of love ever existed is Taj Mahal. The beauty of the Taj makes everyone mesmerized with its purity and magnificence. 
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Camping in Jaisalmer: Starry nights at the camp in Jaisalmer with your lover can create a magical aura. The beautiful setting of the stars in the vast dessert makes a romantic moment that can be in your memories forever.
     

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 7 romantic places in India where you can do this RCB

    Andaman Islands: If you and your partner love water, then, an underwater proposal should be on the cards. Just pull out the ring while being surrounded by schools of colourful fish. Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results drb

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival drb

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer RCB

    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof drb

    Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine’s Day ready; check out her hot pictures

    football Manchester United Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

    PM Modi s top statements from his Lok Sabha speech gcw

    PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

    Punjab Election 2022 FIR filed against SAD s Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate for violating COVID norms gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: FIR against Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate Bunty Romana

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon