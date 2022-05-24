H&M develops fabric which absorbs CO2 from surroundings

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The carbon-looper idea was formed as part of the Planet First mission of the Stockholm-based apparel company and HKRITA. Cotton fibre, yarn, and fabric were treated with a specific sort of amine-containing solution. The procedure caused the cotton to collect carbon dioxide from the surrounding air on its surface.

    If you're wondering why the apparel brand H&M is in the headlines today, read on. The Swedish clothing company Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) have made an intriguing discovery: carbon-di-oxide-absorbing clothes (CO2).

    The absorbed CO2 may then be released by heating the cloth to 30-40°C in a greenhouse, where the plants will naturally utilise the CO2 for photosynthesis while emitting oxygen. The quantity of CO2 recycled by the cellulosic fabric every day is reported to be comparable to one-third of what a tree absorbs in nature per day.

    According to the manufacturer, after three 'loop cycles,' the cloth will efficiently climate neutralise itself and have a climate positive effect. This is significant since the textile sector has a high carbon impact.

    The garment is now being tested by the personnel of Fotografiska Stockholm in Stockholm, Sweden. The restaurant personnel is wearing an apron that has been treated with the solution. Why, you might wonder, a restaurant? Because the restaurant is well-known for its hydroponic garden in the basement, which serves as an outstanding carbon dioxide-releasing environment.

    The HKRITA team hopes to enhance and scale up the technology, as well as inspire the whole textile sector to become a net carbon positive industry.

