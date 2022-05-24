H&M develops fabric which absorbs CO2 from surroundings

The carbon-looper idea was formed as part of the Planet First mission of the Stockholm-based apparel company and HKRITA. Cotton fibre, yarn, and fabric were treated with a specific sort of amine-containing solution. The procedure caused the cotton to collect carbon dioxide from the surrounding air on its surface.

If you're wondering why the apparel brand H&M is in the headlines today, read on. The Swedish clothing company Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) have made an intriguing discovery: carbon-di-oxide-absorbing clothes (CO2). The carbon-looper idea was formed as part of the Planet First mission of the Stockholm-based apparel company and HKRITA. Cotton fibre, yarn, and fabric were treated with a specific sort of amine-containing solution. The procedure caused the cotton to collect carbon dioxide from the surrounding air on its surface.

The absorbed CO2 may then be released by heating the cloth to 30-40°C in a greenhouse, where the plants will naturally utilise the CO2 for photosynthesis while emitting oxygen. The quantity of CO2 recycled by the cellulosic fabric every day is reported to be comparable to one-third of what a tree absorbs in nature per day. According to the manufacturer, after three 'loop cycles,' the cloth will efficiently climate neutralise itself and have a climate positive effect. This is significant since the textile sector has a high carbon impact.