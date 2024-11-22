Getting married in 2025? Take a look at auspicious muhurats for wedding as per Hindu Marriage Calendar

Planning a wedding? 2025 is a favorable year with numerous auspicious dates. This guide provides details on the best wedding muhurats throughout the year. Check it out!

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Marriage is a significant event, uniting two individuals and families. Hindu weddings emphasize auspicious timings based on astrology.

2025 offers many favorable dates for weddings, promising a blissful and harmonious married life.

Wedding dates are typically chosen based on horoscopes. However, certain dates are considered universally auspicious. Here are the best wedding dates in 2025.

January 2025 auspicious dates: 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, and 24.

February 2025: Basant Panchami and 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25 are auspicious.

March 2025: 1, 2, 6, 7, and 12 are favorable.

April 2025: Akshaya Tritiya (April 30) and 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 29, and 30 are auspicious.

May 2025: 1, 5, 6, 8, 15, 17, and 18 are auspicious.

June 2025: 1, 2, 4, and 7 are considered favorable.

July-October 2025: No auspicious dates due to Vishnu's Yoga Nidra.

November 2025: 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, and 30 are auspicious.

December 2025: 4, 5, and 6 are favorable.

Consult with a priest for personalized auspicious timings based on horoscopes.

