Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Like every year Ganesh Chaturthi is here and devotees are ready with a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and excitement to welcome Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati’s son Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of ten days and this year it will be celebrated on August 31. Here are wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share with your loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most anticipated festivals and is just around the corner, and people are all set with the shopping list and idol/home decorations. The festivities will begin on August 31 and conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9. Since Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obstacles and the giver of prosperity, wealth and success, and happiness, the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the homes and hopes of people. Greet your near and dear ones with some meaningful and inspiring quotes, messages, and wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to make the festival even more memorable.

Here are wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share with your loved ones: 1. May Ganesha continue to be your defender and tutor throughout your life and help you overcome hurdles. You and your family have a happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi! 2. I ask Lord Ganesha to provide you good fortune and a long life. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi! 3. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to you. God's grace may continue to shine in your life and grant you blessings forever. 4.May Lord Ganesha grant you strength, put an end to your woes, and increase your pleasure. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!! 5. May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

6. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you, my dear. May the festive colours of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten every day of your life. 7. To make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one, let's prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into our life with great celebrations and festivities. 8. Wish you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you. 9. Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read: Colours from 5 states to over 150 artists: More than Rs 1 crore to be spent on Hyderabad's Ganesh idol

10. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Bappa provide you the fortitude to shun evil and cling to the goals of righteousness! 11. May you bring home peace, hope, love, and knowledge this year with Ganesha. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi! 12. May you emulate Bappa's kindness, generosity, and patience toward everyone. Prana Bappa Morya! 13. May your life gets filled with sweetness like the Modaks of Lord Ganesha, may Lord Ganesha bestow you the power to destroy your sorrow. 14. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles of your life, Provide you with auspicious beginnings, Inspire you with creativity, And bless you with intellect and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Image: Getty Images

15. May Lord Ganesha shower on you blossoms of love and peace. May the divine grace be with you today and always! 16. May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 17. I pray that Ganesha bestows you with happiness, wisdom, good health and prosperity! 18. May Lord Ganpati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 19. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace. 20. May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi! Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit

Image: Getty Images