Future of intimacy: Women likely to choose robots over men by 2025, says expert

Technology has made human life easier. However, experts warn that human relationships are at risk of extinction in this age of technology. They believe that technology is going to enter into sexual relations as well.

Human relationships poised for a new era?

Some studies show that human relationships are going to get a new dimension in the coming days. British media The Sun has published one such interesting report.

Surge in robotic sex among wealthy women by 2025:

Robotic sex is going to be very popular among wealthy women by 2025. Futurist Dr. Ian Pearson says that the culture of having sexual satisfaction with robots instead of men will increase further in the next decade.

Dr. Ian commented that women already prefer robots to men. Although many may not agree with this argument. However, the demand for things like sex toys is increasing day by day, as a result of which it is believed that Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots will also become a part of it in the future. Overall, the entry of robots in the field of sex is not surprising.

Dr. Pearson explained that while people once felt embarrassed discussing sex, it is now a topic spoken about quite openly and naturally.

Growing popularity of sex toys:

At the same time, the use of sex toys has increased widely. So he thinks it will be very natural to use robots for sex in the future. He opined that by 2050, most people would prefer to use robots rather than having normal sexual gratification.

While the idea of using robots for sexual gratification may seem unusual today, Dr. Pearson and other experts predict that it will become commonplace in the near future. As the use of robots in sexual contexts grows, the emotional connection between humans and these machines is expected to strengthen. This shift could lead to a reduction in shame and hesitation, fostering an environment where seeking sexual satisfaction feels entirely natural.

Latest Videos