Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Future of intimacy: Women likely to choose robots over men by 2025, says expert

    Technology has made human life easier. However, experts warn that human relationships are at risk of extinction in this age of technology. They believe that technology is going to enter into sexual relations as well.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Human relationships poised for a new era?

    Some studies show that human relationships are going to get a new dimension in the coming days. British media The Sun has published one such interesting report.

    article_image2

    Surge in robotic sex among wealthy women by 2025:

    Robotic sex is going to be very popular among wealthy women by 2025. Futurist Dr. Ian Pearson says that the culture of having sexual satisfaction with robots instead of men will increase further in the next decade.

    article_image3

    Dr. Ian commented that women already prefer robots to men. Although many may not agree with this argument. However, the demand for things like sex toys is increasing day by day, as a result of which it is believed that Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots will also become a part of it in the future. Overall, the entry of robots in the field of sex is not surprising.

    article_image4

    Dr. Pearson explained that while people once felt embarrassed discussing sex, it is now a topic spoken about quite openly and naturally.

    article_image5

    Growing popularity of sex toys:

    At the same time, the use of sex toys has increased widely. So he thinks it will be very natural to use robots for sex in the future. He opined that by 2050, most people would prefer to use robots rather than having normal sexual gratification.

    article_image6

    While the idea of using robots for sexual gratification may seem unusual today, Dr. Pearson and other experts predict that it will become commonplace in the near future. As the use of robots in sexual contexts grows, the emotional connection between humans and these machines is expected to strengthen. This shift could lead to a reduction in shame and hesitation, fostering an environment where seeking sexual satisfaction feels entirely natural.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 - Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more

    Navratri 2024: Elevate your gifting with 7 conscious luxury ideas NTI

    Navratri 2024: Elevate your gifting with 7 conscious luxury ideas

    Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, significance and bhog ATG

    Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, significance and bhog

    Numerology Predictions for October 9, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 9, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Recent Stories

    UP govt launches Ped Bachao campaign to protect saplings vkp

    UP govt launches 'Ped Bachao' campaign to protect saplings

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Here's how much Jr Bachchan gets as fixed monthly income RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Here's how much Jr Bachchan gets as fixed monthly income

    Aditi Rao Hydari glowing skin routine you can follow at home gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari’s glowing skin routine you can follow at home

    Ticketless Free Train Travel: Exploring India's Bhakra Nangal Railway anr

    Bakhra-Nangal Railway service: Ticketless Free Train Travel in India

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon