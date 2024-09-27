Fight hair fall and dandruff with these powerful ingredients

Are you troubled by hair fall and dandruff? Hair loss can occur due to various factors. Hormonal imbalances, stress, illness, nutritional deficiencies, excessive styling, medications, and environmental factors can all contribute to hair loss. There are some ingredients that can help reduce hair loss at home. These ingredients may help prevent hair loss and dandruff.

Aloe vera gel contains enzymes that promote hair growth. Apply aloe vera gel on the scalp and hair for 30 minutes. Then wash it off with shampoo. While aloe vera gel is generally safe to use on hair, it is important to note that some people may experience an allergic reaction.

Coconut oil is rich in vitamins and minerals. It helps to strengthen hair and prevent hair loss. Apply coconut oil on the scalp and hair, massage and leave it for few hours and then wash it off.

Onion juice contains sulfur compounds that promote hair growth. Apply onion juice on the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes. Then wash it off.

Eggs are rich in protein and biotin. Both of these promote healthy hair growth. Mix one egg with one tablespoon of olive oil and apply it on hair and scalp. Leave it on the head for 30 minutes. Then wash it off.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek contains proteins and nicotinic acid. It helps prevent hair loss and promotes hair growth. Soak fenugreek well and make a paste. Apply this paste on the scalp and hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Then wash it off with shampoo.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and proteins. It helps prevent hair loss and promotes hair growth. Boil a handful of curry leaves in coconut oil and massage this mixture on the scalp.

Green Tea

The antioxidants present in green tea promote healthy hair growth. Make green tea and apply it on the scalp and hair. Wash it off after an hour.

