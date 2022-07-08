Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Doha and UAE countries; When to celebrate Bakra Eid

Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid ul-Adha occurs on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a major festival for Muslims. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of the 12th month. It is the second major festival of Islam after Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Mithi Eid, is celebrated on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, in which people of the Muslim community observe a month-long fast. On the other hand, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated as a day of sacrifice. Apart from this, it is celebrated to mark the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This time the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated on July 10.

Muslims annually observe two main Eid celebrations, with Eid ul-Adha being regarded as the more sacred of the two. Eid ul-Fitr, the first of them, occurs after the fasting month of Ramadan and falls on Monday, May 2, this year. Eid ul-Adha is quickly coming.



When is the Eid ul-Adha moon sighting?

The Islamic holiday of Eid ul-Adha is observed on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Hijri calendar. Due to the nature of the Hijri, it is impossible to anticipate its exact date; nevertheless, observers are given far longer notice than with Eid ul-Fitr, which occurs at the beginning of the month.

Dhul-Hijjah began on Thursday, June 30, according to Saudi Arabia, whose official pronouncement is accepted by many Muslims worldwide. This is after the crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday, June 29.

As a result, the four-day Eid ul-Adha holiday will start on the evening of Saturday, July 9, and finish on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.



There is also disagreement about whether the concept of a moon sighting should apply to you seeing the moon in your area, which things like the weather might be complicated, or whether to consider sightings in Saudi Arabia or other locations.



