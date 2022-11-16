Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Egg freezing: Know the right age, procedure, benefits, side effects, cost in India and more

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Egg freezing in India: We spoke to Dr Anitha B.R, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist & Fertility specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield Bangalore, who gave us some critical information and advice for the women who want to go for their egg freezing. 

    What is the right age to freeze your eggs?
    According to experts, women who freeze their eggs early have a better chance of successful pregnancy. When it comes to egg freezing, women are recommended to do it before crossing the age of 35. At this stage, women are generally in their prime health. And as we all know, the whole reproduction system is heavily affected by overall health. Going for egg freezing early will ensure the quality of the embryo. 

    What is the success rate of egg freezing?
    The chances of getting a successful pregnancy with frozen eggs depend upon several factors. About 6 out of 8 eggs generally survive the freezing and thawing process. Out of the surviving 6 eggs, the chance of a healthy birth is somewhere between 18%-32% depending upon the age of the women and the quality of the egg. 

     

    Does freezing my eggs affect my periods?
    Egg freezing does not affect your period. The process takes about two weeks to complete which begins on the first day of your period. You'll be given hormonal medications to make your ovary produce multiple eggs instead of just one and your eggs would be retrieved a few days after that depending on your biology. Your period should return after two weeks of the retrieval.  

    Are there any side effects to it? If yes, what are they?
    Egg freezing does come with some risks. Some are caused by fertility drugs. In some cases, hormones like follicle-stimulating hormone or luteinizing hormone are injected to induce ovulation. But they can also cause your ovaries to become swollen and painful after ovulation or egg retrieval. This condition is also known as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. 

    The egg retrieval procedure has its complications. Very rarely, the needle used for egg retrieval can cause bleeding, infection, or damage to the bowel, bladder, or blood vessels. Along with this, patients can also feel the emotional side effects of the medications and injections used during the process. 
     

    Where will the eggs be stored after frozen?
    After the egg is retrieved, they are stored in tanks in a designated egg freezing room that is meant for egg storage. It has its security and only selected personnel is permitted in such facilities. 

    Can you still get pregnant if you freeze your eggs?
    Egg freezing is a method that is opted for ensuing pregnancy in the future. Freezing your eggs doesn't affect your natural fertility. You can still get pregnant naturally if you want to.

    What is the cost of freezing eggs in India?
    It's noteworthy that India offers egg freezing at a lower cost than most other nations. It costs somewhere between Rs150000 to Rs 170000 in India. This price includes all fees associated with the IVF protocol, including those for egg harvesting and subsequent freezing procedures, as well as the cost of the medications and injections used to stimulate the ovaries.

