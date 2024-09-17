Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Effective home remedies for removing yellow stains from teeth

    Many people struggle with yellow teeth despite regular brushing. They try various methods to whiten their teeth, but nothing seems to work. However, there are some simple home remedies that can effectively whiten yellow teeth and make them sparkle. This article explores some of these effective remedies.

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    White teeth are considered beautiful for both men and women. When we smile, our teeth are the first thing people notice. That's why many people desire white teeth. However, many people have yellow or stained teeth, which prevents them from smiling confidently.

    Improper brushing and consumption of certain foods can lead to the accumulation of dirt on teeth, causing them to turn yellow. Many people use various toothpastes and powders available in the market to whiten their teeth, but these may not always be effective. However, there are some remedies that can definitely help whiten your teeth. Let's explore them.

    Lemon and Salt: Many people drink lemon juice for weight loss. It also boosts your immunity. Lemon juice can also be used to whiten yellow teeth. After brushing your teeth in the morning, mix a little salt in lemon juice and rub it well on your teeth. Then, mix lemon juice in lukewarm water and rinse your mouth. This will reduce bacteria in the mouth.

    Triphala Powder: Triphala powder is beneficial to us in many ways. It is available everywhere in the country. Triphala powder is very effective in reducing stomach related problems. Doctors also say that it is very helpful in reducing dental problems. If your teeth are yellowish.. brush your teeth with this. It makes your teeth white.

    Charcoal: Once upon a time, these toothpastes and tooth powders did not exist. But the teeth of our ancestors were sparkling white. Even in this age, our grandparents, especially those in villages, do not use toothpaste at all. But their teeth are white. The secret is charcoal. Yes, charcoal whitens teeth. They are also strong. So if you want to whiten yellow teeth, use charcoal. It has no side effects.

    Sesame Oil: To get rid of yellow stains on teeth, rinse your mouth with sesame oil every morning. It also strengthens your teeth. Also, be sure to brush after eating at night. If you brush twice a day, morning and night, your teeth will be strong. They will also be white. However, those who are trying to whiten yellow teeth using the above methods should be very careful. Brushing your teeth for too long or oil pulling for too long can damage your teeth.

