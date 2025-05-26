Easy DIY tricks to remove turmeric, coffee and other tough stains from clothes
Are turmeric or coffee stains on your clothes not going away no matter how much you wash them? Here are some simple tips to get rid of them.
Tackle those stubborn stains
Many of us have favorite clothes that we want to wear on special occasions. We can't stand even a small stain on them and try everything to remove them. But some stubborn stains just won't budge. Are you tired of this? Then, your problem is solved. Rubbing some common kitchen ingredients on the stain can easily remove any stubborn stain. Let's see what works...
1. Lemon or Vinegar Does the Trick
Any stubborn stain can be removed using some household products. Lemon juice and vinegar are at the forefront. Both help in easily removing any kind of stain because of their acidic properties. Apply lemon juice or vinegar on the stubborn stain and rub it. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. Then clean it with water. If it doesn't go away at once, repeat this two or three times.
2. Baking Soda Mixture
To remove stubborn turmeric stains, use baking soda mixed with liquid detergent. Apply the liquid directly on the stain. Then sprinkle baking soda. Mix both and apply on the stain, rubbing it in. After 15 minutes, gently wash it. Turmeric stains will disappear easily.
3. Hydrogen Peroxide Solution
Be very careful when using hydrogen peroxide. To get rid of stubborn stains, mix one tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide with two tablespoons of water and apply directly on the stain. Leave it for 15 minutes, then clean with water. However, be careful when using hydrogen peroxide as the bleaching agents in it can damage clothes.
4. Alcohol to Break Down Stains
Alcohol is a good solution for removing stains from clothes. Soak a cotton ball in alcohol and gently rub it on the stain. Alcohol helps break down the oily compounds that bind the stain to the fabric.