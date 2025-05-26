Image Credit : Freepik

Any stubborn stain can be removed using some household products. Lemon juice and vinegar are at the forefront. Both help in easily removing any kind of stain because of their acidic properties. Apply lemon juice or vinegar on the stubborn stain and rub it. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. Then clean it with water. If it doesn't go away at once, repeat this two or three times.