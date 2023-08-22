Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DIY face mask for oily skin: Here's your A-Z guide to make one

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Creating a DIY face pack for oily skin can help control excess oil, minimize breakouts, and leave your skin feeling refreshed. Here's a simple recipe for a homemade face pack suitable for oily skin:

    Ingredients:

    1. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth): This clay helps absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and provide a matte finish.
    2. Rose Water: Acts as a natural toner and helps balance the skin's pH.
    3. Lemon Juice: Contains citric acid that helps control oil production and exfoliates the skin.
    4. Tea Tree Oil: Known for its antibacterial properties, it can help prevent acne.
    Instructions:

    1. Mixing the Base:

      • Take 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) in a bowl.
      • Slowly add rose water to the clay while stirring. Mix until you get a smooth paste. Make sure the consistency is not too thick or too runny.
    2. Adding Additional Ingredients:

    • Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the mixture. Lemon juice helps control oil and brightens the skin. Be cautious not to use too much lemon juice, as it can be drying for the skin.
    • Add 2-3 drops of tea tree oil to the mixture. Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne.
    3. Patch Test:

    • Before applying the face pack to your entire face, do a patch test on a small area of your skin to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions to the ingredients.
    Application:

    • Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry.
    • Using clean fingers or a brush, apply an even layer of the face pack to your face, avoiding the sensitive areas around your eyes and lips.
    Relax and Rinse:

    • Leave the face pack on for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries completely.
    • As the pack dries, you might feel a tightening sensation.
    • Once it's dry, wet your fingertips and gently massage your face in circular motions to exfoliate the skin. This will also help remove the face pack without being too harsh on your skin.
    Rinsing Off:

    • Rinse your face thoroughly with lukewarm water until all the face pack is removed.
    • Splash your face with cold water to help close your pores.
    Moisturize:

    • After patting your face dry with a clean towel, apply a light, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without making it too greasy. 

    Remember that everyone's skin is different, and what works for one person might not work for another. If you experience any irritation or discomfort, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.

