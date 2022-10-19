Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Want to look gorgeous like Aishwarya Rai? 4 products to use to look like Ponniyin Selvan star

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    This Diwali party, copy Aishwarya Rai's look. Want to learn some of Aishwarya's beauty tips? If you wish for flawless brightness and lovely skin, follow the following advice.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who gained fame after winning Miss World in 1994, is regarded as one of the most attractive people on the planet. Aishwarya is the epitome of natural Indian beauty with her stunning cat eyes and lovable demeanour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Would you be interested in learning some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty tips? She recently returned to the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. In her role as Rajkumari Nandini, she was just as stunning as always. If you want to achieve flawless brightness and lovely skin, look at the following advice.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Face Pack:
    You will need to raid your kitchen cupboard more frequently if you are using Aishwarya Rai's skincare regimen because that is what this stunning woman does. Yoghurt, which is well known for its moisturising qualities, is something Aishwarya enjoys applying to her face.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also applies a freshly crushed cucumber face mask to soothe her complexion. She also incorporates raw milk and rose water into her face masks. Besan is a popular scrub ingredient among Aishwarya's fans.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Red Lipsticks: 
    Lipsticks are highly associated with Aishwarya because the actress has used numerous hues of this traditional lip colour for several years. She has consistently chosen this choice as her favourite, whether it be a press conference or a trip down the Cannes red carpet. Why does she act that way? "Red lips can capture everyone's attention and make you feel red-carpet-ready quickly," she said in an interview with Vogue. Find a red hue that is matte, glossy, or velvety, and match it with everything from monochromatic clothing to vibrant saris.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Liquid liners:
    Although the stunning actress seldom appears without makeup, she makes it a point to use liquid black eyeliner to create the ideal cat-eye appearance to keep her streak going. She admitted to the fashion magazine that "winged eyes coupled with bright red lips" is her go-to cosmetics look for the red carpet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mascara
    The everyday mascara, used to extend the eyelashes, is a cosmetic product that Aishwarya swears by. While a high-quality volumising mascara may provide the appearance of wider eyes when worn with makeup, a clumpy one might detract from the attraction. According to the actress, "volumising mascara" helps her "play up" her eyes. Also Read: Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Also, Aishwarya's diet is an important factor: 
    Avoiding junk food and drinking lots of water will always be beneficial for skin health, even if it should go without saying that what you eat directly affects your general health, including your skin. Aishwarya told the fashion magazine: "Eating properly is incredibly essential since what you eat directly affects your skin and hair." Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 19, 2022: Taurus, Virgo be careful, good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 19 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Solar eclipse on October 25 When where will the eclipse be visible Will it be visible in India gcw

    Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countries

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countr

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Recent Stories

    HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled at DefExpo 2022

    DefExpo 2022: HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in india here is why you should buy it gcw

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist - adt

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer award-winning photojournalist

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Diwali 2022: Shopping to decorating- 5 traditions that should be followed by everyone sur

    Diwali 2022: Shopping to decorating- 5 traditions that should be followed by everyone

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon