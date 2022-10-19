Diwali 2022: Want to look gorgeous like Aishwarya Rai? 4 products to use to look like Ponniyin Selvan star

This Diwali party, copy Aishwarya Rai's look. Want to learn some of Aishwarya's beauty tips? If you wish for flawless brightness and lovely skin, follow the following advice.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who gained fame after winning Miss World in 1994, is regarded as one of the most attractive people on the planet. Aishwarya is the epitome of natural Indian beauty with her stunning cat eyes and lovable demeanour.



Would you be interested in learning some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty tips? She recently returned to the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. In her role as Rajkumari Nandini, she was just as stunning as always. If you want to achieve flawless brightness and lovely skin, look at the following advice.



Face Pack:

You will need to raid your kitchen cupboard more frequently if you are using Aishwarya Rai's skincare regimen because that is what this stunning woman does. Yoghurt, which is well known for its moisturising qualities, is something Aishwarya enjoys applying to her face.

She also applies a freshly crushed cucumber face mask to soothe her complexion. She also incorporates raw milk and rose water into her face masks. Besan is a popular scrub ingredient among Aishwarya's fans.

Red Lipsticks:

Lipsticks are highly associated with Aishwarya because the actress has used numerous hues of this traditional lip colour for several years. She has consistently chosen this choice as her favourite, whether it be a press conference or a trip down the Cannes red carpet. Why does she act that way? "Red lips can capture everyone's attention and make you feel red-carpet-ready quickly," she said in an interview with Vogue. Find a red hue that is matte, glossy, or velvety, and match it with everything from monochromatic clothing to vibrant saris.

Liquid liners:

Although the stunning actress seldom appears without makeup, she makes it a point to use liquid black eyeliner to create the ideal cat-eye appearance to keep her streak going. She admitted to the fashion magazine that "winged eyes coupled with bright red lips" is her go-to cosmetics look for the red carpet.

Mascara

Mascara

The everyday mascara, used to extend the eyelashes, is a cosmetic product that Aishwarya swears by. While a high-quality volumising mascara may provide the appearance of wider eyes when worn with makeup, a clumpy one might detract from the attraction. According to the actress, "volumising mascara" helps her "play up" her eyes.

