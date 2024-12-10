Did you know 3 cups of coffee daily may increase your lifespan?

Research suggests that drinking three cups of coffee per day could add an average of 1.84 years to a person's lifespan. The study reviewed 85 studies, analyzing the impact of coffee on mortality rates and health indicators.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Research indicates coffee could add two years to your lifespan. It also specifies the recommended daily coffee intake. A comprehensive study from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, highlights the benefits of regular coffee consumption, suggesting it may contribute to a longer lifespan.

article_image2

The research report incorporates data from Europe, America, Australia, and Asia, recommending daily coffee intake based on 85 studies. After reviewing 85 studies, research suggests 3 cups of coffee daily could add 1.84 years to the average lifespan, based on its impact on mortality and health.

article_image3

The study, co-led by neuroscientist Rodrigo Cunha and featured in Ageing Research Reviews, emphasises that moderate coffee consumption can counteract biological mechanisms that typically decline with age, leading to various health issues. 

The analysis considered numerous variables, including different types of coffee consumed and participant demographics. Furthermore, there seems to be an inverse relationship between coffee drinking and prevalent illnesses that affect older persons, such as significant depression, diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular problems, and some types of cancer.

Coffee, rich in caffeine, can boost energy levels in moderation by increasing metabolic rate and adrenaline release in the brain.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Top 10 Indian Beaches 2024 Goa Andaman Kerala Chennai Pondicherry anr

Mahabalipuram Beach to Agonda Beach: India's top 10 beaches to travel before 2024 ends

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Recent Stories

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch shk

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar gcw

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week report gcw

Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon