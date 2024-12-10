Did you know 3 cups of coffee daily may increase your lifespan?

Research suggests that drinking three cups of coffee per day could add an average of 1.84 years to a person's lifespan. The study reviewed 85 studies, analyzing the impact of coffee on mortality rates and health indicators.

The study, co-led by neuroscientist Rodrigo Cunha and featured in Ageing Research Reviews, emphasises that moderate coffee consumption can counteract biological mechanisms that typically decline with age, leading to various health issues.

The analysis considered numerous variables, including different types of coffee consumed and participant demographics. Furthermore, there seems to be an inverse relationship between coffee drinking and prevalent illnesses that affect older persons, such as significant depression, diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular problems, and some types of cancer.

Coffee, rich in caffeine, can boost energy levels in moderation by increasing metabolic rate and adrenaline release in the brain.