Dance to Yoga: 7 exercises to tackle your PCOS

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Explore 7 types of exercises tailored to help women manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) symptoms effectively. From cardiovascular workouts to yoga and strength training, discover how exercise can promote weight loss, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce stress levels in women with PCOS.
     

    Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder affecting many women worldwide, characterized by irregular periods, excessive androgen levels, and ovarian cysts. Exercise plays a crucial role in managing PCOS symptoms by promoting weight loss, improving insulin sensitivity, and reducing stress levels.

    Here are 7 types of exercises specifically tailored to help women with PCOS maintain a healthy lifestyle and alleviate symptoms.

    1. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT):

    HIIT involves alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. HIIT workouts are effective for improving insulin sensitivity, boosting metabolism, and burning fat.

     

    2. Yoga:

    Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to promote overall health and well-being. Specific yoga poses, such as the cat-cow pose, cobra pose, and child's pose, can help alleviate PCOS symptoms by reducing stress and improving hormonal balance.

    3. Dance workout:

    Dancing is a fun and effective way to get moving and improve cardiovascular health. Whether it's Zumba, salsa, or hip-hop dance classes, dancing can help women with PCOS stay active while enjoying themselves.

    4. Pilates:

    Pilates focuses on strengthening the core muscles, improving posture, and increasing flexibility. Regular Pilates practice can help manage PCOS symptoms by promoting weight loss and reducing stress levels.

     

    5. Cardiovascular Exercises:

    Engaging in cardiovascular exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming can help burn calories, improve heart health, and aid in weight management, which is essential for women with PCOS.

    6. Mind-Body Exercises:

    Mind-body exercises such as meditation, deep breathing, and progressive muscle relaxation can help reduce stress levels, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being in women with PCOS.

     

    7. Strength Training:

    Incorporating strength training exercises such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises can increase muscle mass, enhance metabolism, and improve insulin sensitivity, all of which are beneficial for women with PCOS.

     

