Christmas 2024: Tips to have safe, pet-friendly Xmas celebration

Make this Christmas extra special by including your furry friends in the festivities. Create a joyful and safe holiday for your pets with these simple tips. Merry Christmas!

Celebrating Christmas with your pets.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, including our furry companions. Learn how to make this holiday season enjoyable and safe for your pets.

Pet-friendly Christmas treats.

Make Christmas treats for your pets using safe ingredients. Avoid human treats containing sugar and xylitol, which are toxic to animals.

Decorating your pet's space for Christmas.

Create a festive atmosphere for your pets by decorating their space with safe and pet-friendly decorations. Consider donating to animal shelters to spread holiday cheer.

