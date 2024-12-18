Christmas 2024: Fruit Cake to Gingerbread Cake– 5 Simple cakes to bake

Celebrate Christmas 2024 with these 5 simple cakes: Fruit Cake, Gingerbread, Eggnog, Yule Log, and Chocolate Peppermint. Each offers festive flavors perfect for the holiday season.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

This Christmas 2024, treat yourself and your loved ones to delicious homemade cakes that perfectly capture the holiday spirit. From spiced flavors to festive twists, these simple cakes will add joy to your celebrations.

article_image2

Classic Christmas Fruit Cake

A rich, moist cake filled with dried fruits, nuts, and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. It's perfect for Christmas and can be made ahead, allowing the flavors to deepen over time.

 

article_image3

Gingerbread Cake

A soft, spiced cake made with ginger, cinnamon, and molasses. Topped with cream cheese frosting, it’s a festive favorite that captures the warmth and coziness of the holiday season.

 

article_image4

Eggnog Cake

This moist, flavorful cake is infused with eggnog and spices like nutmeg. Topped with a sweet buttercream frosting, it’s a delightful treat that embodies the Christmas spirit in every bite.

 

article_image5

Yule Log Cake

A traditional Christmas cake shaped like a log, made from light sponge cake rolled with rich chocolate ganache. It's a stunning centerpiece and a delicious holiday dessert.

 

article_image6

Chocolate Peppermint Cake

A decadent chocolate cake combined with peppermint, creating a perfect balance of flavors. Frosted with a creamy peppermint buttercream and topped with crushed candy canes, it’s a festive, minty treat.

