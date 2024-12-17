Christmas 2024: Duck Moilee to Kulkuls- yummy Indian dishes for Xmas dinner

India's diverse culture offers a plethora of culinary options. Here are three lip-smacking delicacies from various regions that will make your Christmas 2022 celebration even more delicious and memorable.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Christmas feast with aromatic curries and treats.

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without delicious food. Explore diverse Indian dishes that add a unique flavor to your Christmas feast. From aromatic meat curries to traditional sweets, discover a variety of options.

article_image2

Kulkuls: A crispy, flaky Goan treat.

Kulkuls, also known as Kidiyos, are a traditional Goan Christmas snack. These small, curled, deep-fried treats are crispy, flaky, and incredibly addictive.

article_image3

Nga Atoiba Thongba: A unique fish curry.

Nga Atoiba Thongba is a traditional Manipuri Christmas dish. This mashed fish curry, made with Basa fish, potatoes, and pears, is a flavorful and unique addition to any Christmas feast.

article_image4

Duck Moilee: A flavorful Mangalorean delicacy.

Duck Moilee is a rich and flavorful Mangalorean Christmas dish. This tender duck meat curry is often served with rice, foogias, bread, and salad.

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

FOMO, anxiety, or necessity? Experts reveal the hidden psychology of two-phone carriers

Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu

Christmas 2024: How to celebrate a cozy Christmas at home

Have a sweet tooth but worried for health? Here's exact number of weekly sweet treats that's 'safe' for heart

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

