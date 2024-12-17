Christmas 2024: Duck Moilee to Kulkuls- yummy Indian dishes for Xmas dinner

India's diverse culture offers a plethora of culinary options. Here are three lip-smacking delicacies from various regions that will make your Christmas 2022 celebration even more delicious and memorable.

Christmas feast with aromatic curries and treats.

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without delicious food. Explore diverse Indian dishes that add a unique flavor to your Christmas feast. From aromatic meat curries to traditional sweets, discover a variety of options.

Kulkuls: A crispy, flaky Goan treat.

Kulkuls, also known as Kidiyos, are a traditional Goan Christmas snack. These small, curled, deep-fried treats are crispy, flaky, and incredibly addictive.

Nga Atoiba Thongba: A unique fish curry.

Nga Atoiba Thongba is a traditional Manipuri Christmas dish. This mashed fish curry, made with Basa fish, potatoes, and pears, is a flavorful and unique addition to any Christmas feast.

Duck Moilee: A flavorful Mangalorean delicacy.

Duck Moilee is a rich and flavorful Mangalorean Christmas dish. This tender duck meat curry is often served with rice, foogias, bread, and salad.

