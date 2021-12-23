Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour

Christmas is just around the corner as celebrations have already kicked in. We bring you 10 Christmas cakes from different parts of the world that you must this holiday season.

The Christmas countdown has begun. It is that time of the year again when we stuff ourselves with deliciously baked Christmas cakes and cookies. Move over from the traditional rum cake as we present you with 10 traditional cakes that are prepared in different countries to celebrate Christmas. Not all Christmas cakes are rum cakes, some countries have fruit cake as their traditional cake while others may have a sponge cake as Christmas cake.

France’s Galette Des Rois: Galette Des Rois is basically a puffed pastry that has almond paste filled inside it. Traditionally, this cake is supposed to be eaten after Christmas, near the New Year, but, it has gained so much recognition lately that it is sold throughout the winter season, gaining popularity as France’s Christmas cake.

United Kingdom’s Dundee Cake: This cake is decked up with circles of almonds. This cake has orange zest, almonds and whiskey in the batter, making it different from other fruit cakes.

Portugal’s Bolo Rei: This traditional cake signifies the story of the three kings ‘bolo rei’ and is shaped like a crown. It is relished by the Portuguese throughout the season.

Germany’s Black Forest Cherry Cake: ‘Black Forest Cake’ derives its name from a mountain range in Germany called ‘Black Forest’. Germans cannot have their Christmas celebrations without this cake which has layers of chocolate cake and berries. It is topped with whipped cream and shredded dark chocolate.

Italy’s Panettone: A cupola-shaped fruit cake, Panettone was first baked in the early 20th century. It is a favourite of many European countries. Panettone is basically nothing but a fruit sponge cake. It is traditionally served with a glass of wine. ALSO READ: Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

Mexico’s Tres Leches Cake: A moist cake that is milk-based, this Mexican cake is a sponge cake. It is soaked in three different kinds of milk which makes it moist.

Japan’s Mochi: Made with rice paste, Mochi is a traditional Japanese cake for Christmas. The rice flour is mixed with water to make a paste which basically acts like a batter. The paster is then moulded into desired shapes and sizes. It is decorated with chocolate flakes and powdered sugar.

Spain’s Tarta de Santiago: Almonds form the most important part of this Spanish cake which comes from Galicia in the northern parts of Spain. The highlight of the cake’s decoration is that it has a ‘St James cross’ made on it using powdered sugar.

Turkey’s Revani: Talk of Turkey’s dessert and one is instantly reminded of ‘Baklava’. Contrary to the belief, ‘Baklawa’ is not a Christmas dessert for the Turkish. In fact, the Turkish eat ‘Revani’, a moist cake, as the Christmas cake which is prepared with semolina, orange syrup and lemon. ALSO READ: Goa to Gulmarg to Sikkim: 8 places in India to visit THIS holiday season