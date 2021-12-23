  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Christmas is just around the corner as celebrations have already kicked in. We bring you 10 Christmas cakes from different parts of the world that you must this holiday season.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    The Christmas countdown has begun. It is that time of the year again when we stuff ourselves with deliciously baked Christmas cakes and cookies. Move over from the traditional rum cake as we present you with 10 traditional cakes that are prepared in different countries to celebrate Christmas. Not all Christmas cakes are rum cakes, some countries have fruit cake as their traditional cake while others may have a sponge cake as Christmas cake.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    France’s Galette Des Rois: Galette Des Rois is basically a puffed pastry that has almond paste filled inside it. Traditionally, this cake is supposed to be eaten after Christmas, near the New Year, but, it has gained so much recognition lately that it is sold throughout the winter season, gaining popularity as France’s Christmas cake.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    United Kingdom’s Dundee Cake: This cake is decked up with circles of almonds. This cake has orange zest, almonds and whiskey in the batter, making it different from other fruit cakes.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Portugal’s Bolo Rei: This traditional cake signifies the story of the three kings ‘bolo rei’ and is shaped like a crown. It is relished by the Portuguese throughout the season.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Germany’s Black Forest Cherry Cake: ‘Black Forest Cake’ derives its name from a mountain range in Germany called ‘Black Forest’. Germans cannot have their Christmas celebrations without this cake which has layers of chocolate cake and berries. It is topped with whipped cream and shredded dark chocolate.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Italy’s Panettone: A cupola-shaped fruit cake, Panettone was first baked in the early 20th century. It is a favourite of many European countries. Panettone is basically nothing but a fruit sponge cake. It is traditionally served with a glass of wine.

    ALSO READ: Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Mexico’s Tres Leches Cake: A moist cake that is milk-based, this Mexican cake is a sponge cake. It is soaked in three different kinds of milk which makes it moist.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Japan’s Mochi: Made with rice paste, Mochi is a traditional Japanese cake for Christmas. The rice flour is mixed with water to make a paste which basically acts like a batter. The paster is then moulded into desired shapes and sizes. It is decorated with chocolate flakes and powdered sugar.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Spain’s Tarta de Santiago: Almonds form the most important part of this Spanish cake which comes from Galicia in the northern parts of Spain. The highlight of the cake’s decoration is that it has a ‘St James cross’ made on it using powdered sugar.

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Turkey’s Revani: Talk of Turkey’s dessert and one is instantly reminded of ‘Baklava’. Contrary to the belief, ‘Baklawa’ is not a Christmas dessert for the Turkish. In fact, the Turkish eat ‘Revani’, a moist cake, as the Christmas cake which is prepared with semolina, orange syrup and lemon.

    ALSO READ: Goa to Gulmarg to Sikkim: 8 places in India to visit THIS holiday season

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Chile’s Pan de Pascua: Even though ‘Pan de Pascua’ means ‘Easter bread’, this has been termed as the traditional Christmas cake of Chile. The cake is basically a fusion of rum and fruitcake batter. It is often served with a boozy coffee - ‘Cola de Mono’, kicking in the right Christmas feels.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reasons why your husband makes his friends a priority over you

    Reasons why your husband makes his friends a priority over you

    Have you been forgetting things lately? Doctors suggest Covid-19 could be a possible reason drb

    Have you been forgetting things lately? Doctors suggest Covid-19 could be a possible reason

    Jake Sitlani to be India's one of the most Loved Content Creator & Social Media influencers

    Jake Sitlani to be India's one of the most Loved Content Creator & Social Media influencers

    Include these food items in your meals to fight iron deficiency drb

    Include these food items in your meals to fight iron deficiency

    Follow these tips to take care of your supple skin and silky tresses, this winter drb

    Follow these tips to take care of your supple skin and silky tresses, this winter

    Recent Stories

    Yearend Round-Up 2021 the year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    Round-Up 2021: The year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    Year Ender Round up 2021 Sabyasachi to Manyawar Dabur 7 most controversial ads that hurt the sentiments of Indians drb

    Round-up 2021: Sabyasachi to Manyawar, Dabur, 7 most controversial ads that ‘hurt’ the sentiments of Indians

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    From San Andreas, Everest to The Day After Tomorrow, 9 movies, based on natural disasters, that you MUST watch drb

    From San Andreas, Everest to The Day After Tomorrow, 9 movies, based on natural disasters, that you MUST watch

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon