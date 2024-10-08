Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chikkamagaluru Awaits: Explore Karnatakas stunning beauty this October

    Chikmagalur, renowned for its coffee plantations and breathtaking landscapes, offers a diverse range of attractions. From the towering Mullayanagiri peak to the serene Hebbe Falls and historical sites like the Ballalarayana Durga Fort, Chikmagalur promises a memorable experience for every traveler.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Chikkamagaluru, famed for its magnificent landscapes and coffee plantations, offers a choice of attractions for travelers. Here are a few places in Chikkamagaluru  that you really must see:

    Mullayanagiri
    Mullayanagiri, the tallest peak in Karnataka, is a well-liked trekking destination. Climbers' favorite place to go is the summit because of the amazing vistas.
     

    Baba Budangiri
    This mountain range is well known for its beautiful paths and religious significance. It also has the well-known and hallowed Dattatreya Peetha shrine.

    Coffee Plantations
    Coffee from Chikmagalur is very renowned. Numerous coffee estates are open for visits, including the Coffee Museum and many farms that provide tastings and guided tours.
     

    Kudremukh National Park
    A stunning national park with a variety of plants and animals, it's perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors and has multiple hiking paths.

    Horanadu
    Explore the tranquil Annapoorneshwari Temple, which honors the goddess Annapoorneshwari and is situated in a serene area.
     

    Sharadamba Temple
    This temple, which honors the goddess Sharadamba, is a popular destination for pilgrims and is situated in the town of Sringeri.

    Z Point
    Z Point is a well-liked overlook in the Kemmangundi region that is reachable after a short hike and provides breathtaking sunset views.
     

     

    Hebbe Falls
    Hebbe Falls is a lovely waterfall surrounded by coffee plantations. It's a wonderful place to have a picnic and take in the scenery.

    Ballalarayana Durga Fort
    Constructed in the 18th century, this ancient fort gives sweeping views of the surrounding countryside and a window into the history of the region.

