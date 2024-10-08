Chikkamagaluru Awaits: Explore Karnatakas stunning beauty this October

Chikmagalur, renowned for its coffee plantations and breathtaking landscapes, offers a diverse range of attractions. From the towering Mullayanagiri peak to the serene Hebbe Falls and historical sites like the Ballalarayana Durga Fort, Chikmagalur promises a memorable experience for every traveler.

Chikkamagaluru, famed for its magnificent landscapes and coffee plantations, offers a choice of attractions for travelers. Here are a few places in Chikkamagaluru that you really must see: Mullayanagiri

Mullayanagiri, the tallest peak in Karnataka, is a well-liked trekking destination. Climbers' favorite place to go is the summit because of the amazing vistas.



Baba Budangiri

This mountain range is well known for its beautiful paths and religious significance. It also has the well-known and hallowed Dattatreya Peetha shrine. Coffee Plantations

Coffee from Chikmagalur is very renowned. Numerous coffee estates are open for visits, including the Coffee Museum and many farms that provide tastings and guided tours.



Kudremukh National Park

A stunning national park with a variety of plants and animals, it's perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors and has multiple hiking paths. Horanadu

Explore the tranquil Annapoorneshwari Temple, which honors the goddess Annapoorneshwari and is situated in a serene area.



Sharadamba Temple

This temple, which honors the goddess Sharadamba, is a popular destination for pilgrims and is situated in the town of Sringeri. Z Point

Z Point is a well-liked overlook in the Kemmangundi region that is reachable after a short hike and provides breathtaking sunset views.



Hebbe Falls

Hebbe Falls is a lovely waterfall surrounded by coffee plantations. It's a wonderful place to have a picnic and take in the scenery. Ballalarayana Durga Fort

Constructed in the 18th century, this ancient fort gives sweeping views of the surrounding countryside and a window into the history of the region.

Latest Videos