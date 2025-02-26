Check out simple vastu tips to attract wealth and prosperity effortlessly

Discover simple Vastu Shastra tips to attract wealth and ensure Lakshmi Devi's blessings in your home. Learn how daily habits like cleanliness, fragrance, and organization can positively impact your finances.

Everyone has a desire to earn money. However, many complain that no matter how hard they work, money doesn't stay in the house, and they don't even realize how all their hard-earned money gets spent. But, you shouldn't just work hard; you should also follow some Vastu rules. Only then will Lakshmi Devi reside in your house, and positive energy will stay in the house as well. So, let's see what Vastu rules we need to follow...

If you want money to come, wake up early and sweep and clean the house. Many people feel that keeping the house clean is something they only do on the weekend, or whenever they get a chance. But that's not the way; you should sweep the house in the morning, especially before sunrise. The house should never be dirty.

Lakshmi Devi won't stay if there's a bad smell in the house. That's why you should spread good fragrances in the house. For that, you should regularly light camphor and incense sticks in the house. By doing this, good fragrances will spread in the house, and Lakshmi Devi will also step into the house.

In this busy life, it's not possible for everyone to wash clothes every day. Especially since there's a washing machine, people wash them once or twice a week. But you shouldn't do that. Dirty clothes shouldn't be piled up in the house. This is very bad for Vastu. So, it's better to wash them regularly without piling them up too much. This will help Lakshmi Devi stay in the house.

Things shouldn't be thrown around anywhere in the house. This will cause work to stop. Things should be neatly arranged where they should be. Also, the doorstep should always be kept clean. This will help Lakshmi Devi stay in the house, and any work you go out for will be successful.

Do this for 7 days, and your house will be filled with money!

The most important thing is to imagine success. Close your eyes and think about your success. Your wish will be fulfilled. Sweep and clean the house before going out. It's better not to leave a dirty house. The kitchen is very important for money to come. According to Vastu, the well-being of the house depends on the rules of the kitchen. That's why dishes should never pile up in the kitchen. Before going to bed at night, clean the kitchen and the dishes you've eaten in. Only then will Lakshmi Devi step into the house.

