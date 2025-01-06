Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss?

Relatives aren't always close and helpful. Some can be harmful. It's best to limit interactions or maintain distance from such relatives. Chanakya offers valuable advice on this.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Not everyone by your side is a true friend. Relatives and friends can sometimes cause harm and deceive. Be cautious. Knowing people is difficult. Harmful relatives or friends are often hard to identify until they cause significant damage.

article_image2

Identify relatives with negative impacts, says Chanakya

Conversations with some relatives bring negativity and despair. Chanakya advises identifying and distancing from such relatives. 

Never trust a relative who has betrayed you once

Some relatives are helpful, while others cause harm or deceive. Maintain distance from harmful relatives.

article_image3

Chanakya's wisdom on harmful relatives is crucial

Chanakya offers valuable advice on identifying and maintaining distance from harmful relatives. Chanakya's valuable insights and advice on various aspects of life are worth following.

Distance yourself from relatives who cause conflict

Chanakya suggests distancing from relatives who cause harm or conflict within the family.

Remove relatives who exploit your vulnerabilities

Avoid relatives who exploit your difficult times instead of offering support.

article_image4

Distance yourself from relatives who cause conflict

Chanakya suggests distancing from relatives who cause harm or conflict within the family.

Remove relatives who exploit your vulnerabilities

Avoid relatives who exploit your difficult times instead of offering support.

article_image5

Distance yourself from relatives who highlight your flaws

Avoid relatives who constantly criticize and publicly humiliate you by focusing on your negative traits.

Identify relatives who negatively impact your life

Identifying harmful relatives who exploit your vulnerabilities is crucial.

article_image6

Maintaining relationships with envious relatives is harmful

Avoid close relationships with relatives who are envious of your achievements.

Identify relatives who contribute to your stress

Distance yourself from relatives whose interactions cause you stress and negative thoughts.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Recent Stories

Photos ishan kishan rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia stunning pictures gcw

(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52 NTI

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused shk

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin snt

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon