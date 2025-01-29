Can horror and violent films affect your behavior? Here's what studies say

A new report reveals that horror and violent films may have surprising psychological and physical health effects.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Violence and horror scenes:

From teenagers to children, everyone loves to watch movies filled with violence and horror. The reception that action genre films and horror films have been receiving recently is a testament to this. But the information that has come out that such films can cause some psychological and physical health effects is shocking.

article_image2

Mental health problems

A recent study on violent and horror films suggests that watching such films triggers various emotions in a person. Health experts say that watching violent movies can cause anxiety, stress, mental health problems, anger, and even changes in speech patterns.

article_image3

Fear and anxiety:

Watching various violent and horror web series causes fear and anxiety in many people. This has a profound impact on their lives. In addition to this, it also causes changes in the menstrual cycle. They say it causes more stress and anxiety.

article_image4

Aggression

Watching violent and horror movies increases aggression in some people. Due to the impact of these films, they are pushed to the point of expressing anger towards others.

article_image5

Insomnia

Violent and horror films evoke various negative thoughts not only in the mind but also in the brain. This causes insomnia. Some people say that the scenes that are deeply embedded in their minds come back repeatedly in their dreams.

