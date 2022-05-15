Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 major teachings of Buddha that can change your life forever

    First Published May 15, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Buddhist knowledge may be able to assist us in dealing with these difficulties. Here are seven Buddhist teachings that will help you live a better life.

    "Teach this threefold truth to all: A generous heart, gentle speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things that revitalise mankind," Lord Buddha famously remarked. The first quotation teaches us a lot about life, and Buddha has left us with a treasure trove of such teachings. We chose to put forth the famous Buddha teachings that might aid you in your life on the occasion of Gautam Buddha Jayanti. Are you ready to learn how to live a happy life? If so, go through the basics and attempt to incorporate them into your daily life!

    Relationships and Life
    Lord Buddha thought that you should first love yourself before seeking a long-term connection with another person.

    Peace
    Inner tranquilly is a natural source of happiness. You can easily deal with any difficulty if your mind is at ease.

    Happiness
    According to Lord Buddha's philosophy, happiness will only come to those who enjoy the small things in life. Finding the source of the problem and being content with what you have are the keys to happiness.

    Success
    True success is defined as loving what you are doing now and working hard for it throughout your life.

    Kindness
    Money, fame, and degrees, according to Lord Buddha, will not impress anyone. Kindness and humanity are the qualities that will make a lasting effect on everybody.

    Patience
    Patience is one of the most essential qualities for a happy existence. Buddha thought that individuals who mastered it might achieve everything and live happy life.

    Image: Getty Images

    Equality
    Lord Buddha stated that all people should be treated similarly and that everyone should be respected.

    Image: Getty Images

    Mind
    A successful mind requires discipline. A pure mind, according to his teachings, draws delight. Also Read: Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, time, significance, all you need to know about Buddha Jayanti

    Image: Getty Images

    Gratitude
    Buddha constantly encouraged people to be grateful for the small things in life. From the roof over your head to the food you can eat, you should be grateful for everything.

    Image: Getty Images

    Self
    We are our safe haven and shelter, according to Lord Buddha. We should love ourselves rather than seek happiness in others.

    It's time for you to follow Gautam Buddha's teachings and live a life filled with contentment and pleasure! Wish your loved ones a Happy Buddha Purnima with heartfelt messages and quotations on this important occasion.

    Also Read: World Hypertension Day 2022: Easy guidelines to track accurate blood pressure reading

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    World Hypertension Day 2022: Easy guidelines to track accurate blood pressure reading - adt

    World Hypertension Day 2022: Easy guidelines to track accurate blood pressure reading

    World Hypertension Day 2022: Know date, history, significance of this day - adt

    World Hypertension Day 2022: Know date, history, significance of this day

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Know the rituals and fasting rules to follow on this day gcw

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Know the rituals and fasting rules to follow on this day

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Know date puja timings significance and more gcw

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Know date, puja timings, significance and more

    Recent Stories

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat supply

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat Titans eyes top-2 finish against Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat eyes top-2 finish

    RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train - gps

    WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    FA Cup 2022: Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool-ayh

    FA Cup 2022: Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea's inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon