    Best ways to cook Spinach for maximizing its nutritional benefits

    This article explores the best ways to cook spinach to maximize its nutritional benefits. It provides insights into the right cooking methods to retain its essential vitamins and minerals.  

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach

    Some people don't like the taste of spinach (Spinacia oleracea). But there is no other food as nutritious as spinach. There are many types of spinach. Each spinach can be cooked in a different way. Each one has a different taste. Not all spinach looks the same. Similarly, the way it is cooked is different from vegetables.  

    For this reason, some things should be kept in mind while cooking spinach.  Only then can we get the nutrients in it. Failure to do so is tantamount to eating sugar. In this post, we will see in detail what things to keep in mind while cooking spinach and what ingredients to add to spinach.  

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach In Tamil

    Nutrients in Spinach:

    Spinach contains nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.  100 grams of spinach contains only 23 calories. Spinach contains about 91% water, 2.9 grams of protein, 3.6 grams of carbohydrates, 0.4 grams of sugar, 2.2 grams of fiber, and 0.4 grams of fat.  

    Spinach is high in vitamin A and carotenoids, which are good for eye health. Spinach contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin C is good for skin health and the immune system.
    Improves. Spinach contains vitamin K1, which is needed to clot blood from any injuries. Spinach contains folate or vitamin B9, an essential nutrient for pregnant women. It is important for tissue development.  

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach

    Spinach also contains iron. Iron helps in the formation of hemoglobin in the blood. This carries oxygen to the tissues in the body. Calcium in spinach is a mineral that is essential for bone health. Also an essential molecule for the nervous system, heart, and muscles. Apart from this, spinach also contains potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B6, B9, and E.  

    How to cook spinach? 

    Drinking spinach smoothies without cooking can lead to kidney stones. Oxalic acid in spinach interferes with the absorption of minerals like iron and calcium. So do not eat it raw.  When spinach is ground and eaten, its fiber is absorbed and oxalic acid is not excreted. This will not provide calcium. It is best to cook and eat spinach. At that time, the spinach should not be overcooked. This will result in loss of nutrients. Spinach should be washed and chopped.  

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach

    Here's what you need to do to get all the calcium and iron in spinach.  

    Iron: 

    You cannot get all the benefits of spinach by eating spinach alone. You should add some more ingredients to it while eating spinach. That is, you can get the full benefits of drumstick leaves only if you eat foods rich in vitamin C while eating them. For this, you can add carrots and tomatoes while cooking drumstick leaves.  

    On the day of eating drumstick leaves, you can take fruits like guava, apple, and orange. Only by eating this way can you get the full iron content of drumstick leaves.  

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach

    Iron is of two types: heme iron and non-heme iron. Heme iron is found in non-vegetarian foods like liver. It is directly absorbed and provides iron. But 'non-heme iron' found in vegetarian foods is indirectly available. When eating these foods, one must also eat foods rich in vitamin C. Only then will the body get the ability to absorb the iron it needs.   

    Calcium: 

    Similarly, to get the calcium in spinach, you should also eat foods rich in vitamin D. Only by eating this way will you get the full calcium that strengthens bones and teeth. The sun is the easiest way to get more vitamin D. We get vitamin D when we walk in the early morning sun. It is also found in mushrooms, eggs, and turmeric.  

    Best Ways To Cook Spinach

    Turmeric: 

    To get the full turmeric content in spinach, it should be cooked with pepper. Pepper has many medicinal benefits. Piperine in pepper helps in absorbing the nutrients in spinach. Curcumin found in it helps reduce inflammation. Acts as a disinfectant. Prevents cancer.  

    So next time you buy spinach and cook it, follow the above things completely. By cooking and eating spinach based on these things, you will get all the nutrients in full.

