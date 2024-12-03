Auli to Chopta: 9 mini Switzerlands of India which you must visit THIS winter

This post details 9 places in India that offer scenic landscapes reminiscent of Switzerland. Lush meadows, snow-capped peaks, and tranquil surroundings make these destinations look like Switzerland

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Mini Switzerlands of India

When you say Switzerland, its beautiful snow-capped mountains come to everyone's mind. But some places in India are called 'Mini Switzerland'. The wonderful alpine terrain, lush meadows and beautiful scenery reminiscent of Switzerland are the reason for this.

These places are a great choice for those looking for a Swiss experience without leaving India. In this post, we will see about 9 places called Mini Switzerland of India

article_image2

Mini Switzerlands of India

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

With lush meadows, dense forests, and stunning natural beauty, this place is often called 'India's Little Switzerland'. Horse riding, hiking and picnics are its highlights.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Auli is a ski resort. This makes it one of the best places to visit in winter. This place is considered a paradise for skiing.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Another beautiful place known for its alpine flowers that somewhat reflect Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks and hot springs attract tourists, especially nature lovers and those who love the tranquility of the Himalayas

article_image3

Mini Switzerlands of India

To get the best panoramic views of Nanda Devi and other Himalayan peaks, a visit to Kausani is a must. These mountains in the background will make you feel like you are in Switzerland

Parot Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Parot Valley in Himachal Pradesh has a Swiss-like landscape with lush mountains and tall pine trees. A must-see for tourists interested in fishing and adventure enthusiasts

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Often called 'Mini Switzerland', Chopta is a hidden gem surrounded by lush alpine meadows and stunning snow-capped peaks. This is a must-see for everyone

article_image4

Mini Switzerlands of India

Kashmir

Often called 'Paradise on Earth', Kashmir gives Switzerland a tough competition in terms of natural beauty, with Dal Lake, lush valleys and snow-capped mountain peaks

article_image5

Mini Switzerlands of India

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

This is a hidden gem in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand state. Offers stunning views of Panchachuli peaks and glaciers. This place is ideal for nature lovers and trekkers

article_image6

Mini Switzerlands of India

Coorg

With pleasant weather throughout the year and unforgettable experiences, this place also offers Switzerland-like experiences. This place will also help you enjoy the aroma of spices, cardamom, coffee, pepper, honey and sandalwood

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS RBA

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights RBA

World AIDS Day: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights

Recent Stories

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000 gcw

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan dmn

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how Naga proposed to her for marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how Naga proposed to her for marriage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon