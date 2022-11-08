Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Almonds to Tofu: 5 plant-based proteins you must include in your diet

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Many people need clarification about what kind of foods they should add to their diet that meet their daily protein requirements per day. Plant-based proteins are easy to digest as compared to animal proteins. Here are some food items you can include in your meals.

    Image: Getty Images

    Adding plenty of protein-rich foods to one diet is required. Proteins help structure and support the cells, build immunity and are helpful for hormone synthesis. Once consumed, proteins break down into amino acids, which can further be used for metabolic processes in our body. Unfortunately, many people need clarification about what foods to add to their diet to meet their daily protein requirements. Plant-based proteins are easier to digest and have reduced cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes effects compared to animal proteins.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Almonds: They are rich in protein and can also reduce the risk of heart disease. Almonds can be consumed raw and soaked and added to your salad bowls. They are an easy and very safe option for protein on the go. It can also help in improving many heart disease risk factors. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Chia seeds: Chia seeds are popularly known for their health benefits. The antioxidants, protein, minerals, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids in them promote heart health, strong bones, and improved blood sugar levels. The nutty flavour of chia seeds makes it easy to add to foods and beverages. They are often sprinkled on cereal, sauces, vegetables, rice dishes, or yoghurt or mixed into drinks and baked goods. They can also be combined with water and made into a gel.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tofu: Like other soy-based foods, tofu also contains plant estrogens that can help reduce coronary heart disease factors. Tofu contains iron, calcium, and about 12–20 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving. While tofu doesn’t have much taste, it quickly absorbs the flavour of the prepared ingredients.

    Image: Getty Images

    Quinoa: Quinoa is a grain crop with many essential nutrients, such as folate, zinc, magnesium, and iron. It is also rich in fibre, protein, and nutrients that play a necessary role in helping you feel full. Adding quinoa to your diet may help promote body weight maintenance and overall health, protect against some diseases and improve overall mortality.

