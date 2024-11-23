Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity

Discover effective remedies for financial problems during Agrahayan month. Learn about Tulsi plant worship, banana tree planting, Lord Vishnu worship, conch shell rituals, river bathing, and charity to improve your financial situation

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Plant a Tulsi plant at home. Water it every morning and light a lamp in the evening. The lamp in  front of the tulsi plant brings positivity

article_image2

Worshipping the Tulsi plant brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Follow this ritual to overcome any financial difficulties

article_image3

Plant a banana tree in the northeast corner of your house on any Thursday and worship it regularly and water it regularly

article_image4

Worship Lord Vishnu in Agrahayan month for business prosperity. Place a right-handed conch shell in front of the deity's picture and worship

article_image5

Worship with Tulsi leaves in a conch shell during Agrahayan month to eliminate all shortages and hardships

article_image6

Take a white cloth, a conch, uncooked rice, and white sugar candy. Tie them together and float them in water during Agrahayan to remove Venus-related afflictions

article_image7

Donate a conch shell to a Vishnu temple this month for financial improvement during this auspious month of Agrahayan

article_image8

Follow conch shell rituals in Agrahayan for financial progress and to resolve money-related complexities

article_image9

Bathe in a river during Agrahayan to get rid of ancestral afflictions and increase chances of financial prosperity

article_image10

According to scriptures, bathing in the Ganges during this time is highly beneficial and brings divine blessings

article_image11

Donate food and clothes to the needy in Agrahayan to remove inauspicious influences and help fellow humankind

article_image12

Worship devoutly on the day of Itu Puja during Agrahayan month. This helps to remove negetive influences

article_image13

These remedies can help overcome life's complexities. Be sure to perform these actions during this special month

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks NTI

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion NTI

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

Recent Stories

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' for leaking top-secret info on Indian leaders (WATCH) shk

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' over leak, fake report on Indian leaders (WATCH)

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra shk

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

8 tips to heal a broken heart after breakup vkp

8 tips to heal a broken heart after breakup

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon