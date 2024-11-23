Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity

Discover effective remedies for financial problems during Agrahayan month. Learn about Tulsi plant worship, banana tree planting, Lord Vishnu worship, conch shell rituals, river bathing, and charity to improve your financial situation

Plant a Tulsi plant at home. Water it every morning and light a lamp in the evening. The lamp in front of the tulsi plant brings positivity

Worshipping the Tulsi plant brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Follow this ritual to overcome any financial difficulties

Plant a banana tree in the northeast corner of your house on any Thursday and worship it regularly and water it regularly

Worship Lord Vishnu in Agrahayan month for business prosperity. Place a right-handed conch shell in front of the deity's picture and worship

Worship with Tulsi leaves in a conch shell during Agrahayan month to eliminate all shortages and hardships

Take a white cloth, a conch, uncooked rice, and white sugar candy. Tie them together and float them in water during Agrahayan to remove Venus-related afflictions

Donate a conch shell to a Vishnu temple this month for financial improvement during this auspious month of Agrahayan

Follow conch shell rituals in Agrahayan for financial progress and to resolve money-related complexities

Bathe in a river during Agrahayan to get rid of ancestral afflictions and increase chances of financial prosperity

According to scriptures, bathing in the Ganges during this time is highly beneficial and brings divine blessings

Donate food and clothes to the needy in Agrahayan to remove inauspicious influences and help fellow humankind

Worship devoutly on the day of Itu Puja during Agrahayan month. This helps to remove negetive influences

These remedies can help overcome life's complexities. Be sure to perform these actions during this special month

Latest Videos