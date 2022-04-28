Activated Charcoal: Ready for the newest superfood on the block?

One of the raging food trends is activated charcoal. This addition of an agent that was commonly associated with making fire or barbeques was discomforting to some and exciting for most.

In a world of food controversies and alluring fads, little remain that are worthy of our faith and trust. Hyperbolic claims made by the 'health industry' often channel their way to those with little or improper knowledge. The outcome is usually standard: some of the most significant bits slip through the cracks and are forgotten forever.

The food and fitness space has been bustling with unbridled experimentation. From novel fitness regimes to foods that attain 'superfood' status by the day, such unrest and chaos leaves most of us in a state of bewilderment, unable to choose right over the utterly wrong.

One of the raging food trends is activated charcoal. This addition of an agent that was commonly associated with making fire or barbeques was discomforting to some and exciting for most. From a cautious sprinkling atop cocktails to its regular consumption as a dietary supplement, charcoal seems to have found a way into our lives in multitudes of ways, but the question remains: Are we ready to embrace it? And should we really do so?

Charcoal finds a mentioning in ancient Chinese medicine. Its purifying properties make it an instant hit with beauty and health experts. Charcoal has the ability to stick to any form of impurity, therefore when added to food, it cleanses your system and flushes unwanted matter out of the body. It doesn't have the tendency to get reabsorbed and comes studded with antiviral, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties - another brownie point!

Charcoal has beneficial properties, there is no second opinion about it, but you need to be cautious with the amount you are adding to your diet. When consumed in moderation, it works wonders for cleansing intestines and pushes undigested food out of the system.

Charcoal's ability to stick to impurities and drive them away is remarkable to an extent that it has now been used in a range of products from toothpastes, face washes and beauty products to detergents and much more. There have been a series of videos doing the rounds on social media showing people using activated carbon masks to get rid of stubborn blackheads.