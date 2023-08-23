A guide to taking care of woolen clothes in winters

Taking care of woolen clothes during winters is essential to ensure they remain in good condition and provide warmth throughout the season. Here are some tips to help you care for your woolen garments:

Storage: Before storing your woolens after winter, make sure they are clean. Wash or dry clean them to remove any dirt, sweat, or stains.

Store them in a cool, dry place. Avoid direct sunlight and damp areas to prevent mold and mildew growth.

Cleaning: Check the care labels on your woolen garments for specific cleaning instructions.

Some woolens can be hand-washed using a gentle detergent or wool wash. Use lukewarm water and avoid excessive agitation to prevent felting.

If the care label indicates "dry clean only," take the garments to a professional dry cleaner.

Drying: Gently squeeze out excess water after washing, but avoid wringing or twisting the fabric, as this can damage the fibers.

Lay the garment flat on a clean, dry towel to reshape it. Avoid hanging wet woolens, as they can stretch out of shape.

Avoid Over-Washing: Wool is a natural fiber that doesn't need frequent washing. Airing out your woolens after wearing them can help refresh them between washes.

Pilling Prevention: Pilling is the formation of small, fuzzy balls on the fabric's surface. To minimize pilling, avoid friction with rough surfaces and opt for smooth outerwear when wearing woolens.

Storage Protection: Store woolens in breathable garment bags or cotton pillowcases to protect them from dust and insects.

Adding cedar blocks or lavender sachets to your storage area can help deter moths.

Ironing and Steaming: Use a cool iron with a pressing cloth if ironing is necessary. Too much heat can damage wool fibers.

Alternatively, you can steam woolen garments to remove wrinkles. Hold the steamer a few inches away from the fabric.

Moth Prevention: Moths are attracted to natural fibers like wool. To prevent moth infestations, store woolens with moth repellents, such as cedar blocks or lavender sachets.