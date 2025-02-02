Valentine's Day : 8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

Traveling with your significant other is one of the best ways to bond, create lasting memories, and explore new places together. However, traveling doesn’t always need to break the bank. If you’re looking for a romantic getaway in February, here are some beautiful, budget-friendly destinations in India that you and your partner can explore under a budget of 30,000 INR.

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Updated: Feb 2, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

1. Coorg, Karnataka – The Scotland of India

Coorg, with its lush green landscapes, serene coffee plantations, and pleasant weather, is perfect for couples seeking peace and romance. This hill station in Karnataka is ideal for a weekend retreat, with plenty of opportunities for nature walks, coffee estate tours, and visiting waterfalls like Abbey and Iruppu Falls.

- Things to do: Visit the Namdroling Monastery, take a walk through coffee plantations, go on a trek to Tadiandamol Peak, and explore the Dubare Elephant Camp.
- Budget: Stay in budget homestays or guesthouses, and the cost for two people, including travel, accommodation, and meals, can be kept under 30k.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Siva Seshappan/Pexels

2. Munnar, Kerala – A Refreshing Hill Station

Known for its tea gardens, rolling hills, and cool weather, Munnar is an idyllic escape for couples. The tranquil environment and beautiful landscapes make it one of the best budget-friendly destinations in India. The lush greenery and misty mountains provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway.

- Things to do: Visit the Tea Museum, go for a trek in the Eravikulam National Park, enjoy boating in Mattupetty Dam, and explore the Anamudi Peak.
- Budget: Munnar offers several affordable hotels and homestays that allow you to enjoy the natural beauty without overspending. With careful planning, the trip can be done within 30k for two people.
 

article_image3

Image credits: Mrudula Thakur/ Pexels

3.Jaipur, Rajasthan – The Pink City

Jaipur, with its rich history, culture, and stunning forts, is a fantastic destination for couples who love history and architecture. Known as the "Pink City," Jaipur is home to grand palaces, vibrant markets, and royal attractions, making it a romantic yet affordable getaway.

- Things to do: Visit the Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, and City Palace, and explore the local markets for traditional crafts.
- Budget: Jaipur offers a range of budget-friendly hotels, and you can explore the city using local transport or even rent a bicycle. A couple can easily enjoy a 3-4 day trip under 30k.
 

article_image4

4. Andaman and Nicobar Islands – A Beach Paradise

For couples who love beaches, the Andaman Islands are an excellent option. While it’s slightly more offbeat, the beauty of the pristine beaches, clear waters, and tropical weather makes it worth considering. The islands offer a relaxing atmosphere that is perfect for unwinding with your partner.

- Things to do: Visit Havelock Island, indulge in water sports like snorkeling or scuba diving, and relax on the beaches of Radhanagar and Kalapathar.
- Budget: Budget stays, local transport, and affordable food options make this a feasible destination if you book your tickets early and manage to find discounts on accommodation.
 

article_image5

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal – Tea Gardens and Mountain Views

Darjeeling is a charming hill station with colonial architecture, lush tea gardens, and breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga. This town offers a romantic vibe, with leisurely walks, beautiful gardens, and cozy cafes. It’s perfect for couples looking for a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature.

- Things to do: Ride the famous Toy Train, visit the Batasia Loop, explore the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, and relax at the Peace Pagoda.
- Budget: Darjeeling offers affordable guesthouses and homestays that allow you to experience the region’s beauty without exceeding a 30k budget for two.
 

article_image6

6. Ooty, Tamil Nadu – The Queen of Hill Stations

Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, is a charming hill station that offers scenic views, pleasant weather, and a serene atmosphere. Its lush gardens, pristine lakes, and tea plantations make it a romantic destination for couples.

Things to do: Enjoy a boat ride on Ooty Lake, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, and explore the Tea Museum.
Budget: Ooty offers a variety of budget stays, from homestays to guesthouses, making it an affordable getaway under 30k for two.

article_image7

7. Goa – A Tropical Haven

Goa is a vibrant destination that offers a mix of sun, sand, and rich cultural experiences. Whether you’re interested in relaxing on the beach, exploring forts, or indulging in Goan cuisine, Goa is an ideal destination for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Things to do: Visit the beaches of Anjuna, Baga, and Palolem, explore the historic forts like Aguada and Chapora, enjoy the local seafood, and take a river cruise.
Budget: Goa offers a wide range of budget accommodations, from beach shacks to affordable resorts. With budget-friendly transport and food options, a romantic trip for two can easily stay within 30k.
 

article_image8

8. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu – The Princess of Hill Stations

Kodaikanal, a hill station in Tamil Nadu, is known for its cool climate, lush greenery, and scenic lakes. The misty hills and beautiful landscapes make it a perfect getaway for couples seeking tranquility.

Things to do: Visit Kodaikanal Lake, take a boat ride, explore the Bryant Park, trek to the Pillar Rocks, and visit the Coaker's Walk.
Budget: Kodaikanal has numerous budget accommodations, from homestays to guesthouses. A trip for two can be easily planned within 30k, including travel, accommodation, and meals.


 

A romantic trip doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Whether you’re looking for the serenity of a hill station, the cultural richness of a historic city, or the tranquility of a beach destination, these places offer both beauty and affordability. With a budget of 30k, you and your partner can enjoy a memorable vacation while exploring some of India’s most stunning and romantic locations.

By booking early, choosing budget accommodations, and opting for local experiences, you can enjoy an unforgettable trip without stretching your budget too far. So pack your bags and get ready to create memories with your loved one!

 

