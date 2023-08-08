6 Places to stargaze on global sleep under the stars day

Discover India's finest stargazing locales for Global Sleep Under the Stars Day. From Ladakh's Himalayan retreat to Goa's Dark Sky Park, explore top spots to witness celestial wonders. by Leona Merlin Antony

Adventurers and dreamers are encouraged to take in the celestial show that illuminates the night sky on Global Sleep Under the Stars Day. There are undiscovered gems in India's varied landscapes where you can recline, look up, and take in the splendour of the cosmos. In India, the following six spectacular spots provide the ideal vantage points for stargazing on this unique occasion:

1. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, which is tucked away in the Himalayas, offers the perfect backdrop for stargazing thanks to its high altitude and little light pollution. The constellations are seen in stunning detail under the clear skies.

2. Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh has some of the clearest night skies in the world thanks to its arid environments and high altitudes. For those who enjoy astronomy, the Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake are excellent locations.

3. Mount Aby, Rajasthan Rajasthan's lone hill station in India, Mount Abu, provides a calm retreat and great astronomy chances. Visit the Guru Shikhar summit for sweeping views of the stars.

4. Dark Sky Park, Goa Goa's Galgibaga Turtle Beach and Keri Beach are peaceful and remote beaches that are a part of India's first Dark Sky Park, offering clear views of the night sky.

5. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal is a great place to view the stars because to its misty hills and clean air. An additional element of astronomical curiosity is provided by the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory.

6. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat The place comes alive with cultural celebrations and unmatched stargazing possibilities during the Rann Utsav. A surreal experience of stargazing can be had in the huge, white expanse of salt.