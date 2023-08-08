Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 Places to stargaze on global sleep under the stars day

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Discover India's finest stargazing locales for Global Sleep Under the Stars Day. From Ladakh's Himalayan retreat to Goa's Dark Sky Park, explore top spots to witness celestial wonders. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    Adventurers and dreamers are encouraged to take in the celestial show that illuminates the night sky on Global Sleep Under the Stars Day. There are undiscovered gems in India's varied landscapes where you can recline, look up, and take in the splendour of the cosmos. In India, the following six spectacular spots provide the ideal vantage points for stargazing on this unique occasion:

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    1. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, which is tucked away in the Himalayas, offers the perfect backdrop for stargazing thanks to its high altitude and little light pollution. The constellations are seen in stunning detail under the clear skies.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    2. Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

    Ladakh has some of the clearest night skies in the world thanks to its arid environments and high altitudes. For those who enjoy astronomy, the Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake are excellent locations.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

     3. Mount Aby, Rajasthan  

    Rajasthan's lone hill station in India, Mount Abu, provides a calm retreat and great astronomy chances. Visit the Guru Shikhar summit for sweeping views of the stars.

     

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    4. Dark Sky Park, Goa

    Goa's Galgibaga Turtle Beach and Keri Beach are peaceful and remote beaches that are a part of India's first Dark Sky Park, offering clear views of the night sky.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    5. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

    Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal is a great place to view the stars because to its misty hills and clean air. An additional element of astronomical curiosity is provided by the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory.

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram

    6. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

    The place comes alive with cultural celebrations and unmatched stargazing possibilities during the Rann Utsav. A surreal experience of stargazing can be had in the huge, white expanse of salt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 most haunted places in India which are not for faint hearted mis

    7 most 'haunted' places in India which are not for faint-hearted

    6 best foods to include in your diet if you have diabetes mis

    6 best foods to include in your diet if you have diabetes

    7 affordable Indian destinations you can explore under Rs 10000 mis

    7 affordable Indian destinations you can explore under Rs 10,000

    How to make delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab at home? Know recipe and steps MSW EAI

    How to make delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab at home? Know recipe and steps

    What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts LMA

    What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts

    Recent Stories

    7 most haunted places in India which are not for faint hearted mis

    7 most 'haunted' places in India which are not for faint-hearted

    Good news for Rajinikanth's fans: Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; distribute free Jailer tickets RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer mania: Several Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; check details

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's move to implement UCC anr

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's move to implement UCC

    6 best foods to include in your diet if you have diabetes mis

    6 best foods to include in your diet if you have diabetes

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her cleavage in bright pink sexy attire vma

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her cleavage in bright pink sexy attire

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon