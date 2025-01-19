6 Natural Hair Fall Solutions: Homemade remedies for healthier, fuller hair

Combat hair fall with these 6 effective home remedies using natural ingredients. Strengthen hair and promote growth.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

Hair fall is a common problem these days. Stress, poor diet, certain medications, dandruff, etc., can all cause hair loss. Zinc, iron, vitamin A, and D deficiencies can also lead to hair fall. Here are some hair packs to prevent hair loss:

article_image2

Hair Fall

Banana Hair Pack
Mash 1 banana and mix it with a teaspoon of olive oil to make a paste. Then apply this pack to your scalp. Wash off with shampoo after 15 minutes. 

Rice Water for Hair
Wash your hair with rice water. It helps in reducing hair fall and dandruff. You can prepare rice water by soaking rice in water overnight. It offers numerous benefits for both your face and hair.
 

article_image3

Amla Powder
Mix two teaspoons of amla powder with a little coconut oil. Then apply this pack to your scalp. Wash off after it dries thoroughly. You can apply this pack two or three times a week.

Papaya Pack for Hair
Papaya is very good for hair loss. Mix two teaspoons of papaya paste with rose water. Then apply this pack to your scalp. Wash off after it dries thoroughly.
Papaya, being rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes, accelerates hair growth. Papaya also helps in removing dandruff and other scalp problems.
 

article_image4

Aloe Vera Gel Benefits
Make a paste by mixing aloe vera gel and olive oil. Then apply this pack to your scalp. Wash your hair with cold water after 15 minutes. 

Egg Hair Pack
Make a paste by mixing two teaspoons of yogurt with two egg whites. Then apply this pack thoroughly to your scalp. Eggs are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. It strengthens and shines hair, and egg white is also good for scalp health.

