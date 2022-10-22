5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

Mental health is as important as physical health. As a parent, it is important that one gives importance to a child's mental as well as physical well-being. Here are a few things that you can incorporate to keep your child's mental health in check

Parenting children and trying to help them become well-rounded adults is not an easy task. Most parents are most worried about the physical well-being of their children by taking them to the right paediatrician, giving them nutritious food and helping them complete their homework; hence their mental health is ignored. While children are guilty of spending a lot of time on the internet, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, screen time has increased among children, which opens a pandora's box to many psychological issues, making it a serious concern for parents and educators alike.

Spend time with your children: You should always spend good quality time with your children, as it is a proven fact that it is the most effective way to bond with your child. Instead of spending money on other things, you can spend time with your children so that they can feel loved and safe. Both parents should take time each day to try doing activities together, which can be playing together, watching a movie or just discussing their day.

Please pay attention to what your children say: most of the time; parents ignore what their children are telling them as they feel it is not so important. This should be avoided, and if there is no proper communication from the beginning with your child, they tend to hide important things from their parents, which can have negative consequences. It is important to help them open up and establish straightforward modes of communication so they have someone to share their thoughts, dreams, ambitions and much more!

Give your child the praise they deserve - While every parent reprimands and scolds their child for any wrong, you must praise them for the goodness you see in your children. It helps your child to focus on their excellent behaviour and also makes them feel good about themselves. It is also good if you reward their good behaviour, which will also encourage them.

Have realistic expectations - To achieve good parenting, it is essential to boost your child's self-esteem and motivate them to achieve their goals instead of comparing them with others. Even if a child achieves a small milestone, praising them for their efforts can improve their performance through proper discussions.

