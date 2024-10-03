Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 tips to have 10 years younger looking skin

    Anti-Aging Habits: To look 10 years younger than your age, simply follow the five tips given below every day. Let's find out what they are...

    article_image1
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Anti-Aging habits

    We can regain many things in our lives after we lose them. But, only lost age cannot be regained. Everyone who is born will age. This is very natural. But, we can change that too. This is true even if it sounds unbelievable. For this, you just need to follow a few habits. You can easily reduce age.

    article_image2

    Anti-Aging habits

    Youthfulness can be achieved through a healthy diet, good sleep, and a proper lifestyle. Additionally, it’s essential to cultivate stress-free habits.

    If you haven't adopted these practices yet, start incorporating them into your daily routine. Following these simple habits can potentially make you feel ten years younger. Here’s how to achieve that.

    article_image3

    Anti-Aging Habits

    1. Eat a spoonful of ghee daily

    Ghee is excellent for health and can help you look younger. While many fear it leads to weight gain, this misconception is unfounded. Ghee is rich in healthy fats, increasing skin moisture and acting as a natural cleanser that removes toxins. For women, a daily spoonful of ghee can enhance beauty, diminish fine lines, and reduce wrinkles.

    article_image4

    Anti-Aging habits

    Chia, flax seeds

    Make it a habit to eat chia and flax seeds to look younger.

    Chia and flax seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and are excellent for gut health. Gut health directly impacts our body and skin, so it’s beneficial to soak these seeds and add them to your meals.

    article_image5

    Anti-Aging habits

    Morning Walk

    A daily morning walk is essential to stay healthy. Walking boosts immunity. Loses weight. Walking in the sun for 10-15 minutes in the morning increases the level of vitamin D in the body. It is also good for skin health.

    article_image6

    Anti-Aging habits

    Facial massage with almond oil

    Almond oil is considered very good for skin health. It contains vitamins E and K. These increase blood circulation in the skin. Massaging the skin with almond oil tightens the skin. Skin does not sag with age. If you continue to do these, your age will be reduced by ten years in a month.

