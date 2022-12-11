Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 natural face masks that are a must for oily skin in winters

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    It can be challenging to deal with oily skin, especially during the winter, since there are chances of dealing with chapped and cracked skin. Here are some natural face masks you can try out for healthy and glowing skin. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Dealing with your skin problems during winter becomes more critical if you have oily skin. There are high chances of dealing with peeling, chapping and cracking skin problems when you don't care about your skin. As winter causes the skin to dry, you should change your skincare program. Include natural packs for your face skin type for healthy and glowing skin during winter. Below, we have mentioned five natural face packs; you must try them if you have oily skin.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sandalwood and orange face pack: Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which cleanses the skin. It helps in unclogging pores by removing excess oil from your skin. Add an orange face pack to your winter skincare regime to get an instant glow. Take 2 tbsp of orange juice, a spoonful of sandalwood, and one tablespoon of calamine powder. Apply this face pack for glowing and healthier skin.

    Image: Getty Images

    Besan and Haldi face pack: Besan and Haldi's face pack has been a vintage constant regarding your skincare routine. It is truly a magic potion which makes your skin radiant and supple. If you have oily skin, this face packs the best. Take a pinch of turmeric, a cup of gram flour and some milk to make a smooth paste. Add this face pack to your skincare regime, as it balances the skin's sebum levels.

    Image: Getty Images

    Honey and Carrot face pack: This face pack will do wonders on your skin. It does everything from treating dull skin to hydrating it to the fullest. If you have oily skin, you should incorporate this face pack into your skincare regime. The carrots' beta carotene helps eliminate the dead skin cells in your skin. 

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Aloe Vera and Turmeric face pack: These two ingredients are known as one of the most versatile in skincare. This face pack makes your skin glowing and radiant. This is one of the best face packs for oily skin, which can be made easily at home. Mix these ingredients and apply them on your face for at least 5-7 minutes. The results will be magical.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Multani Mitti and Rose Water face pack: Multani Mitti helps clean your skin from deep and absorb excess oil. If you want to get rid of oily skin, include this face pack in your skincare routine. Mixing rose water with Multani Mitti helps replenish the skin's hydration levels and acts as a soothing factor.

