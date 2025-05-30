Kerala Weather, May 30: Heavy rainfall continues; Caution advised
Kerala Weather, May 30: Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall and breezy conditions across various cities.
Kerala Weather, May 30: Brace for heavy rain, breezy conditions. Despite the rain, some regions will experience uncomfortable humidity. Residents should monitor local advisories and take precautions if travelling. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 30°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Expect a breezy and wet day in Kochi, with scattered rainfall throughout. The day will see a high of 30°C.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Kozhikode is bracing for heavy rainfall, and local authorities have issued warnings for possible flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to stay alert.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Continuous rain throughout the day. The temperature is expected to peak at 29°C. Residents should be prepared for wet roads and heavy rain.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Kollam will be windy and rainy. Temperatures will range between 30°C and 26°C. It’s advisable to stay indoors during peak wind and rain hours.