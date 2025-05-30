Image Credit : social media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Continuous rain throughout the day. The temperature is expected to peak at 29°C. Residents should be prepared for wet roads and heavy rain.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kollam will be windy and rainy. Temperatures will range between 30°C and 26°C. It’s advisable to stay indoors during peak wind and rain hours.