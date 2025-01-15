Which artists are behind the amazing paintings on Bengaluru Metro pillars and walls? PHOTOS

The 'Wall Bangalore' initiative has transformed 10 walls across the city with large, vibrant paintings. Artists like Anil Kumar, Anpu Varkey, and others have depicted themes such as Bengaluru's congestion, migrant hardships, and historical realities, enhancing the city's beauty and culture.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

The painting work on 10 walls in Bengaluru has been completed. These 10 walls have now emerged beautifully with vibrant artwork.  The 'Wall Bangalore' initiative, which aimed to paint pictures on 10 significant walls of the city in collaboration with BMRCL and Unboxing BLR, was announced earlier.
 

article_image2

A man lying on a cylinder is depicted in a picture illustrating the hardships faced by thousands of migrants in Bengaluru as they struggle to survive in the city.

article_image3

Now that the painting work has been completed, these 10 walls have become beautiful canvases showcasing various themes in large sizes.
 

article_image4

Artist Anil Kumar has beautifully painted a mural at Visvesvaraya Central College Metro Station titled “Adjust a Little,” addressing the congestion in Bengaluru.
 

article_image5

On a wall in Church Street, artist Anpu Varkey has demonstrated his talent with a captivating painting conveying the message of spending time with oneself.

article_image6

A mural titled "Windows to the Soul" is painted at the J.P. Nagar Metro Station, featuring a woman's eyes. The wall at Jayanagar Metro Station depicts Bengaluru’s past reality.

article_image7

At the JP Nagar Metro Station, a painting titled 'Windows to the Soul' features a woman's eyes. The wall of Jayanagar Metro Station depicts the essence of old Bengaluru.

article_image8

An artwork inspired by old vintage posters and matchbox designs is displayed at the Sandal Soap Factory Metro Station.

article_image9

Rangoli paintings adorn the walls of Science Gallery Road, while a painting explaining body parts can be seen at Yeshwantpur Metro Station. A painting of a woman pushing a cart is showcased at Halasuru Metro Station.

article_image10

In total, 10 walls have been transformed with large, thematic paintings that have further enhanced the beauty of the city.

