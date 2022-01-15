  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Game 61 of 2021-22 ISL was to be held between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. However, a COVID outbreak has led to the postponement of the match.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    The COVID outbreak in the ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) camp has caused a break in momentum for the side. As a result, its scheduled Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match on Saturday against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) has been postponed. It is the second straight game for ATKMB that has been delayed, as its match against Odisha FC (OFC) is also to be rescheduled.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    "Each match is assessed on a number of factors, including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remain our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," said ISL in a media statement.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59) - Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    ATKMB is the only ISL team to have been affected by COVID. Currently, it is placed fifth in the ISL points table, having played nine games, while the other teams have played 11 matches so far. The last game it played was against third-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC), as the two sides had settled for an entertaining 2-2 draw.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL-ayh

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies he just wants Dalit votes says Bhim Army Azad gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies, he just wants Dalit votes, says Bhim Army's Azad

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter RCB

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    India records 268833 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 66 per cent gcw

    India records 2,68,833 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.66%

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon