ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

Game 61 of 2021-22 ISL was to be held between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. However, a COVID outbreak has led to the postponement of the match.

The COVID outbreak in the ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) camp has caused a break in momentum for the side. As a result, its scheduled Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match on Saturday against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) has been postponed. It is the second straight game for ATKMB that has been delayed, as its match against Odisha FC (OFC) is also to be rescheduled.

"Each match is assessed on a number of factors, including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remain our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," said ISL in a media statement. ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59) - Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw