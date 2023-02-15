ISL 2022-23: Bartholomew Ogbeche's sole strike against ATK Mohun Bagan secures second place for Hyderabad FC

ISL 2022-23: A Matchday 19 clash happened on Tuesday between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, as the former got away with the triumph, thanks to Bartholomew Ogbeche's sole strike and sealing the second place.

Image credit: FSDL

Defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) assured a second-place finish in the league stage of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) following a 1-0 conquest over ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Bartholomew Ogbeche came on as a substitute and scored the game's lone goal in the 86th minute, leaving the Mariners without a win in three straight fixtures for the first time this season. ATKMB is now only a point ahead of the seventh-placed Odisha FC (OFC). The visitors appeared warlike in the opening half, attempting eight shots but only managing to keep a couple of those on target. A couple of minutes into the contest, HFC hit the ground running after Mohammad Yasir moved into the pitch's centre from the right before catching Vishal Kaith restrain his long-range effort at full stretch. CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

Image credit: FSDL

Dimitri Petratos was tracking for his season's ninth goal when he strained Gurmeet Singh from range. The keeper fisted the striker's attempt over the bar before noticing his glancing header from the resulting corner going wide over the far post. Chinglensana Singh made his maiden appearance for HFC after being on the sidelines for a couple of months. The 26-year-old Chinglensana was detected on the wrong foot when Liston Colaco ran in before scraping his endeavour during one of ATKMB's attacking moves. HFC tried two trials in the opening half, managing four in the first five minutes of the following half. Four minutes after 60 minutes, Joel Chianese's approaching header from Yasir's free-kick was on the money, but straight into the keeper's arms. ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC

Image credit: FSDL

As the fixture entered its last quarter, Federico Gallego was picked out inside the box by Asish Rai. The midfielder's nimble touch helped him shirk past Chinglensana but capped the angle to goal down as his exertion was gathered comfortably by Gurmeet. Roles reversed in the 78th when Gallego escalated the ball into Rai's path inside the box. The defender gained it but failed to keep it on target. In the 79th, Ogbeche sprang onto the pitch, replacing Siverio. Seven minutes after coming on, the striker was picked out at the box's edge by Herrera. Ogbeche took a contact, composed himself and sowed the winner past Kaith at the far post, clinching the three points for HFC. ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - COACH BRDARIC REVEALS WHAT HELPED CHENNAIYIN FC END THEIR 8-GAME WINLESS STREAK

Image credit: FSDL