A massive skull secretly preserved in Harbin, China, surfaced in 2018. Dated to at least 146,000 years ago, it combines a modern-sized braincase with unique features and has been proposed as the type specimen of Homo longi (“Dragon Man”). Its large molars resemble Denisovan teeth, as does a solitary molar discovered in northern Laos. Both finds hint at Denisovan presence across East and Southeast Asia, though their exact classification remains hotly debated.

Revisiting Museum Drawers and Sunken Bones

Fossils excavated years earlier—such as skull fragments from Xujiayao in China and a robust jaw dredged from Taiwan’s Penghu Channel—were re-evaluated. Similarities in tooth size and shape to confirmed Denisovan specimens suggest that many unassigned Asian fossils might belong to this elusive group, extending their range into temperate and even tropical regions.

Piecing Together a Crowded Family Tree

In 2024, Stringer and colleagues compared 57 Asian and European hominin fossils across more than 500 anatomical traits. Their analysis grouped the specimens into modern humans, Neanderthals, and a third cluster that contained the original Denisova remains, Baishiya fossils, Harbin skull, Xujiayao fragments, and several others. The team argued that if Denisovans receive a formal species name, Homo longi is the leading candidate—underscoring how genetics, geology, and re-examined fossils are reshaping our understanding of human evolution.