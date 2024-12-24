West Bengal WEATHER update: IMD predicts rainfall for Kolkata, Howrah; temperature likely to drop

The weather office has predicted partial rainfall starting today, adding to the warmth already brought by the rising temperatures in the gentle breeze.

Good news for Kolkata residents as there are chances of rising temperatures and chances of rain in city. The Meteorological Department has said that Tilottama will get drenched in rain even on Christmas Day. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius by afternoon.

Coastal districts like South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Medinipur will experience mild temperatures between 17-24 degrees Celsius with chances of scattered rainfall throughout the day.

West Bengal: Caution advised for possible light rain.

Residents of West Bengal have been advised to be cautious about possible light rain in coastal and northern areas. The only question for the residents of the festive city is when will the cold snap hit? The weather office said that there is less chance of mercury falling before the end of the year.

The weather office also said that the northerly winds are getting stuck due to successive western disturbances. Currently, another western disturbance has formed. Which may enter the state on Friday. Before this, i.e., before the end of the current week, there is no possibility of change in night temperature across the state for the next three-four days. The weather office expects the night temperature in the state to drop after December 27, just before the end of the year.

