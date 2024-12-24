West Bengal WEATHER update: IMD predicts rainfall for Kolkata, Howrah; temperature likely to drop

The weather office has predicted partial rainfall starting today, adding to the warmth already brought by the rising temperatures in the gentle breeze.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

Good news for Kolkata residents as there are chances of rising temperatures and chances of rain in city. The Meteorological Department has said that Tilottama will get drenched in rain even on Christmas Day. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius by afternoon.

article_image2

The weather office has predicted partial rainfall starting today, which has already added warmth due to the rising temperatures in the gentle breeze. Coastal districts like South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Medinipur will experience mild temperatures between 17-24 degrees Celsius with chances of scattered rainfall throughout the day.

article_image3

West Bengal: Caution advised for possible light rain.

Residents of West Bengal have been advised to be cautious about possible light rain in coastal and northern areas. The only question for the residents of the festive city is when will the cold snap hit? The weather office said that there is less chance of mercury falling before the end of the year.

article_image4

The weather office also said that the northerly winds are getting stuck due to successive western disturbances. Currently, another western disturbance has formed. Which may enter the state on Friday.

Before this, i.e., before the end of the current week, there is no possibility of change in night temperature across the state for the next three-four days. The weather office expects the night temperature in the state to drop after December 27, just before the end of the year.

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme snt

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Agra HORROR! 2 men scream, beg to stop as truck drags them for 300 metres watch video gcw

Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected anr

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis anr

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking Why this special sarshan is so popular AJR

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma confirms 'knee is fine', keeps batting position under wraps (WATCH) snt

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme snt

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for gcw

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for gcw

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

