West Bengal weather ALERT! Winter to arrive in Kolkata, other districts; rainfall to hit Darjeeling and more

Despite sunny mornings on Thursday, the weather might change by evening, with chances of light to moderate rain. Following this, a noticeable shift in weather is anticipated, marking the arrival of winter.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

This year, winter arrived quite late in the state, partly due to the impact of cyclones. But now, there are no more obstacles. The temperature will drop.

article_image2

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of rain. The Meteorological Department has informed that there are favorable conditions for the entry of cold winds from the north-west direction.

article_image3

As a result, a significant drop in temperature will be observed in the next 24 hours. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature of three to four degrees in several districts of South Bengal within the next two days.

article_image4

According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather will prevail in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, till December 9. Winter will intensify further after December 15. Fog might also pose a challenge.

article_image5

There is a possibility of rain in North Bengal today. The sky is cloudy in several northern districts since morning. It may rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hilly areas today, although there won't be heavy rainfall.

