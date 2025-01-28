West Bengal State Budget 2025: 10% DA hike expected? Check HERE to find out truth

Speculation is rife about a DA increase for West Bengal state government employees. An announcement is expected in the state budget on February 12th. The budget may also include announcements about various government projects and an increase in Lakshmi Bhandar benefits

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees has been in the news for a long time. There is endless speculation about the percentage of DA increase

It has been heard for a long time that the DA of the employees will increase. But there is no confirmation about it

Everyone expected the Chief Minister to announce the DA on December 25th. But, the employees were disappointed at that time

Since then, the movement has been going on. Dissatisfaction has arisen among the employees due to the non-increase of DA

The Mamata government is going to take a big step to please the state government employees. It is being heard that not 3 or 4. The DA of the state government employees of West Bengal is increasing by 10%

February 12 is the state budget. And the DA will be announced in that budget. State government employees are hoping for this. Now it remains to be seen whether it is really announced

Meanwhile, several government projects are going to be announced in the state budget. That's what's being heard. It is reported that the increase in Lakshmi's treasure may also be announced in the state budget

