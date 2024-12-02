West Bengal LPG price: Rising cooking gas prices worry middle class; read details

Vegetable prices, including potatoes and onions, are on the rise. Adding to this, cooking gas prices are also expected to increase in the last month of the year. Several other expenses are also set to rise, leaving the middle class worried about how to cope with the financial burden.

Multiple expenses set to rise for the middle class this month.

While Sunday being a holiday masks the changes, several daily necessities are likely to see price adjustments starting Monday. Cooking gas and flight ticket prices are expected to increase this month.

State-owned companies to change cooking gas prices.

With fluctuating international market prices, cooking gas cylinder prices are expected to rise. Commercial cooking gas prices increased last month, and now household gas prices are also set to increase.

Free Aadhaar update deadline extended, but time is limited.

The deadline for free Aadhaar updates has been extended to December 14th. Name, address, and date of birth can be corrected during this period. Afterward, updates will incur a fee.

State Bank introduces new credit card policy.

State Bank of India is changing its credit card policy. Reward points will now be deducted for transactions on digital gaming platforms.

Income tax returns can be filed with penalty until Dec 31.

Those who missed the July 31st deadline for filing income tax returns can file with a penalty until December 31st. Penalties range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

TRAI takes strict measures against spam messages.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is implementing new measures to block spam and phishing messages from December 1st, without disrupting other services.

Flight ticket prices rise, Maldives travel costs to increase.

Maldives flight ticket prices for economy, business, and first class are set to increase from Sunday, impacting travel budgets. New airline fuel prices effective Sunday are expected to lead to increased flight ticket prices.

Latest Videos