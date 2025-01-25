West Bengal launches app to monitor bus drivers and ensure safer roads

Bus accidents are a recurring problem in West Bengal, often caused by reckless driving and racing. The state government is now taking strict measures to prevent these accidents, as announced by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 5:48 PM IST

West Bengal Govt takes steps to prevent road accidents

The West Bengal government is taking strict measures to curb road accidents caused by reckless bus driving, as announced by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

article_image2

Government takes steps to curb reckless bus driving

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced strict measures to prevent reckless driving and racing among bus drivers.

article_image3

West Bengal Govt to monitor bus drivers via app

The state government has developed an app to monitor bus drivers and track speeding, according to Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

article_image4

Government aims to prevent bus accidents due to speeding

Despite repeated warnings, reckless driving persists, leading the government to implement stricter measures, said Minister Chakraborty.

article_image5

Government aims to prevent bus racing accidents

The government is addressing the issue of buses racing on the same route, a frequent cause of accidents in Kolkata and other areas.

article_image6

Transport Minister promotes road safety awareness

Transport Minister Chakraborty inaugurated Road Safety Week in Hooghly and issued a stern warning to bus drivers.

article_image7

Penalties for reckless driving to be implemented

The Minister announced an app to track bus speeds and driving behavior, monitored by traffic police. The government will implement penalties along with the monitoring app to curb reckless driving.

article_image8

Licenses may be revoked for reckless bus driving

Minister Chakraborty warned that reckless drivers could face license revocation after a show-cause notice.

article_image9

App expected to reduce road accidents

The Minister hopes the new app will reduce accidents and further action will be taken against reckless driving.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH) shk

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH)

Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested dmn

Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested

Man brutally murders wife in UP with help of friends after discovering explicit video of her affair dmn

Man brutally murders wife in UP with help of friends after discovering explicit video of her affair

BREAKING: 100% end to manual scavenging, life insurance upto Rs 10 lakh: BJP in 3rd Delhi poll manifesto shk

50,000 govt jobs, life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh: BJP in 3rd part of Delhi poll manifesto (WATCH)

Republic Day parade 2025: Delhi Metro to begin train services at 3 am on January 26; check advisory shk

Republic Day parade 2025: Delhi Metro to begin train services at 3 am on January 26; check advisory

Recent Stories

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH) shk

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH)

BREAKING: Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners after freed hostages reunite with families (WATCH) shk

BREAKING: Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners after freed hostages reunite with families (WATCH)

Joe Biden briefly removed from 'US Presidents' search results on Google; tech giant responds shk

Joe Biden briefly removed from 'US Presidents' search results on Google; tech giant responds

iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Check out 5 competitors of Samsung Galaxy S25 gcw

iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Check out 5 competitors of Samsung Galaxy S25

Recent Videos

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: Top 7 Patriotic Songs You Must Listen To | WATCH

Republic Day 2025: Top 7 Patriotic Songs You Must Listen To | WATCH

Video Icon