West Bengal launches app to monitor bus drivers and ensure safer roads

Bus accidents are a recurring problem in West Bengal, often caused by reckless driving and racing. The state government is now taking strict measures to prevent these accidents, as announced by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

The state government has developed an app to monitor bus drivers and track speeding, according to Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

The government is addressing the issue of buses racing on the same route, a frequent cause of accidents in Kolkata and other areas.

The Minister announced an app to track bus speeds and driving behavior, monitored by traffic police. The government will implement penalties along with the monitoring app to curb reckless driving.

