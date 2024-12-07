Unmarried women in West Bengal to receive Rs 25,000 assistance under Rupashree Prakalpa; How to apply?

Under the West Bengal government's Rupashree Prakalpa, unmarried women can receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000. This scheme has been launched for women from financially weaker families.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

The state government has multiple schemes. There are multiple schemes for everyone from women to men, adults to the elderly. Want to start a business? The government is giving loans. Similarly, money is being given after passing school. Again, the government is giving money for marriage.

article_image2

Along with this, the Mamata government is giving allowance money every month. From old age allowance, widow allowance to Lakshmi Bhandar money. Among all these schemes, one of the most important schemes is the Rupashree scheme. This scheme is for the women of the state.

article_image3

Rupashree scheme provides Rs 25,000 per year. Unmarried adult women of the state are getting this benefit. The Rupashree scheme has been designed to provide financial assistance to girls from economically weaker families in the state for marriage.

article_image4

Under this scheme, adult girls receive a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 for marriage. You can apply for the Rupashree scheme online. Go to the wbrupashree.gov.in website. Apply there. Or you can get the form from the government camps in the neighborhood. Also, forms will be available at the BDO office. So, unmarried adult girls should apply for the Rupashree scheme without delay.

