Union Budget 2025: Date, time, and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman present her 8th Budget LIVE

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:21 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This will mark the second full financial budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during its third successive term. Continuing the trend since 2021, the Union Budget 2025-26 will be delivered in a completely paperless format.

article_image2

What is the Union Budget 2025?

The Union Budget is the annual financial statement that outlines the proposed revenues and expenditures of the federal government for the upcoming fiscal year, spanning April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

article_image3

Since 2019, the Union Budget—referred to as the bahi-khaata—has served as a comprehensive document, detailing the government’s fiscal policies, spending plans, and economic strategies.

article_image4

Date, time, and venue:

Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2025. The budget speech is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am in the Lok Sabha.

article_image5

Where to watch the Union Budget 2025 Live:

The Union Budget 2025 will be broadcast live on the official channels of Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. Additionally, it will be streamed on the government’s official YouTube channels, ensuring easy accessibility for viewers across the country.

article_image6

Live updates and digital access to Budget documents:

Budget 2025 updates will be available on the Union government’s official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in.

For a seamless and paperless experience, all budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill, will be accessible via the Union Budget Mobile App. These documents will be available in both Hindi and English for convenience.

article_image7

Budget-making process for 2025 began in October 2024:

The Finance Ministry commenced the budget preparation process in October 2024, holding consultations with various ministries to finalize financial estimates and requirements for the upcoming fiscal year.

article_image8

Key changes in the Modi government's budget approach:

Since 2014, the Modi government has introduced several reforms in the Union Budget presentation process. Notable changes include:

Merging the Rail Budget with the Union Budget in 2017.
Advancing the budget presentation date to February 1 from the traditional end-of-month schedule.
Transitioning to a fully digital format in 2021.

